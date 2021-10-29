CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

PVAMU’s Ali Fares selected as author for Fifth National Climate Assessment

By CAHS Monday Minute
pvamu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (October 29, 2021) – The United States Global Change Research Program has selected a Prairie View A&M University College of Agriculture and Human Sciences faculty member as an author for the Southern Great Plains chapter of the Fifth National Climate Assessment. Endowed Professor of Water Security...

www.pvamu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
clarku.edu

Clark geographer to lead key chapter of national climate assessment

Abby Frazier, assistant professor of geography, has been selected to lead the Hawai’i and U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands chapter of the Fifth National Climate Assessment. Established through a 1989 presidential initiative, the congressionally mandated report works as part of the U.S. Global Change Research Program to assist the nation in understanding, assessing, predicting, and responding to the human-induced and natural processes of global climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
pvamu.edu

PVAMU students take first, second place in Phillips 66 student case competition

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 3, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University students recently squared off against Texas Southern University students for the annual Black Employee Network Phillips 66 Business and Engineering Diversity Case Competition. The competition returned in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Six students from PVAMU combined to take first and second place in the event.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
ualr.edu

Chatham-Carpenter Selected for National Position in Braver Angels

Dr. April Chatham-Carpenter, chair of the Department of Applied Communication at UA Little Rock and the former state co-coordinator for Braver Angels of Arkansas, has been selected to serve as co-director of field communications for Braver Angels National. “Although I usually prefer working at the grassroots level, sometimes opportunities come...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Columbia University

Climate as a National Security Threat

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Environment & Energy Resilience at the Department of Defense. The Pentagon has released its most ambitious blueprint to date for how the Department of Defense—the largest government agency in the United States and the largest employer in the world— intends to prepare for the risks associated with the climate crisis.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change Mitigation#Southern#Water Security And#Congress
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The Supreme Court is poised to make us all live under Texas’ gun laws

The Supreme Court is apparently preparing to send us a message: No matter where you live, no matter what you and your neighbors feel, you’ll have to live with the idea that just about anyone who wants to will be able to carry a gun in your community. If you’ve ever said, “I’m glad I don’t live in a place where people are armed,” you may no longer have any choice.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Prairie View, TX
State
Oklahoma State
WJR

Biden Administration Announces Mandate Requiring Workers Nationwide to be Vaccinated or Terminated

WASHINGTON DC, November 5, 2021 ~ President Biden and the Biden Administration have revealed a new vaccine mandate to take effect January 4. The mandate will use OSHA to force all companies with more than 100 employees to require employee vaccinations, weekly COVID-19 tests for those who are not vaccinated, and possible termination and fines for those who do not comply.
U.S. POLITICS
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

CDC director responds after senator claims agency website gives more weight to natural immunity than vaccine

Much of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been in relation to the use of vaccines for immunity to the exclusion of reliance on natural immunity for those who have been infected and recovered, but Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., had questions for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky over guidance that gave the appearance of giving greater weight to natural immunity.
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Land, culture, livelihood: what Indigenous people stand to lose from climate 'solutions'

In the first major deal of the Glasgow climate summit, more than 100 nations have pledged to end, and reverse, deforestation by 2030. As the declaration states, forests store vast amounts of carbon dioxide and are essential to stop global warming beyond 1.5℃ this century. This new pledge is an example of so-called “nature-based solutions” – using ecosystem restoration and protection, better forest management and forest plantations to tackle climate change. Research suggests, if done appropriately, they could provide 30–40% of the CO₂ reductions required by 2030. But these approaches should not take away from the need to stop burning fossil fuels....
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy