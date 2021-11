Although the holiday shopping season has , the U.S. Postal Service is jumping into the fray of the logistics nightmare that has befallen the country. The USPS is securing and opening 45 new distribution centers on short-term leases with the goal of significantly increasing its package delivery capacity for this holiday season, The Wall Street Journal reports. The quasi-governmental agency is also in the process of adding 112 new sorting machines and 40,000 seasonal workers, though USPS' progress in reaching its hiring and space goals wasn't disclosed.

