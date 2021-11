ALPENA — After overseeing Alpena Sports Hall of Fame operations for nearly 40 years, Gary Mischley is retiring as Hall of Fame president. “I think it’s time to retire to give somebody else in the community a chance to get out and get involved with something like this, and maybe take a little different viewpoint of it. I think it’s a good thing for the community to get people involved,” Mischley said. “There’s always somebody out there that wants to do something; I say let’s give them a chance.”

