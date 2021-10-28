CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil Takes Top Honors in the 5th Annual Licor 43 Bartenders & Barista Challenge

Cover picture for the articleThalita Freire Cacho of Venda do Maninho has been named the winner of this year’s Licor 43 Bartenders & Baristas Challenge. As in 2020, this year’s competition was held virtually, and it invited cocktail and coffee professionals from around the world to showcase their ability to pair Licor 43 and coffee...

