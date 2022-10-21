ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor and More Stars’ Love Lives

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKssC_0cgY87RA00

The duo tied the knot in August 2022 at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, with their loved ones and several Vanderpump Rules costars in attendan

What happens at SUR, does not stay at SUR. When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump 's restaurant during Vanderpump Rules ' 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another's love lives .

From Stassi Schroeder 's rocky relationship with Jax Taylor , which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute , to Peter Madrigal' s casual connections to several of the waitresses, including Katie Maloney , nothing was off-limits on screen.

Fans were in for a surprise when Lala Kent , who joined the Bravo series in 2014, chose not to share as many details about her love life with the camera. Ahead of filming season 5, the Give Them Lala author started seeing Randall Emmett , but they kept their relationship quiet for two years before going public in 2017.

The duo, who have since gotten engaged and welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021 , later opened up about why Kent had to keep their romance private when they first got together.

"I begged him first of all, like, 'Please, people have to see our relationship is real life!'" the singer explained to Entertainment Tonight in February 2020 ahead of the director's debut on the Bravo series.

Emmett, for his part, admitted that he "should have done it a long time ago" when it came to appearing on the show.

"For years, she asked and it just got to a point where the things being said about me weren't that nice, and about our relationship, weren't that nice, the way things were coming across and we were like, 'OK, let's try it out,'" he noted. "I wouldn't see her all summer, you know, she'd always be gone, so it was nice to hang out and spend time with her and do a little bit of this."

Kent also shared how it felt not being able to say Emmett's name on the show.

"I was so sick of calling him 'my man,' and then people started making fun of me for it," she added. "I was like, 'You gotta take it up with my man, 'cause he's the one that chooses to be nameless and faceless.'"

The Midnight in the Switchgrass producer, who was previously married to Ambyr Childers , explained that he didn't think anyone was invested in knowing his identity .

"When I started dating Lala, I never thought anybody would have any interest in me. I just thought, 'OK, I'm dating. I fell in love with her,'" he said at the time. "I didn't think anybody cared about me. So, as it became this thing, it was worse that I was 'no name.'"

Since going public with their relationship on Vanderpump Rules , the duo made headlines in October 2021 when the reality star erased all traces of her fiancé on social media . As rumors swirled about Emmett possibly cheated on the performer, Kent was spotted multiple times without her engagement ring . Us Weekly later confirmed their split.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2021. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back.”

Kent first addressed the cheating rumors in a December 2021 episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast . "I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls,” she told listeners at the time. “[And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from [‘Rand’] to ‘bRand new.’

She didn't get into the specifics of their breakup, but she made it clear that she felt their relationship had to end. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,’” she noted. “I got that pit and I got the f--k out. No questions asked. 'Buh-bye.'"

Scroll down for a complete guide to the cast of Vanderpump Rules ’ relationships:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Page Six

Raquel Leviss gushes over ‘flirty’ connection with ‘cute’ Tom Schwartz

Raquel Leviss hinted that she and Tom Schwartz may be more than close friends amid ongoing rumors they hooked up. “I think he’s cute. I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at BravoCon on Saturday. “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to,” she added. “It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.” As for whether or not they have a chance at getting together romantically, she told us, “It’s unknown at the moment.” Either way, Leviss shared that she is enjoying...
Page Six

Lala Kent might be ‘in love’ with new man she’s dating after Randall Emmett split

He makes her want to Lala. “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” show that she “might be in love with someone” one year after her split with Randall Emmett. “I know! I don’t know how that happened,” she said when co-host Mercedeh Javid Feight gasped at her confession on Friday. When prompted to talk about her mystery man, she explained that her friends had been trying to “hook” her up with him for some time, and once they went out, they “had a lot of fun.” “I saw him very quickly. When the face hits right, it’s game...
bravotv.com

The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reveals Katie Maloney Had a "Surprising" Hookup

At BravoCon 2022, a newly single Katie spilled some details on her love life today: "I've just been happy." During the Sur'ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules panel at Saturday's BravoCon 2022, the cast of the show spilled all the juicy details of the forthcoming Season 10, including the drama-filled hookups and hookup-related rumors that's been all the buzz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

230K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy