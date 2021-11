African-distilled spirit Procera Gin is being launched into the US market with the help of Innovation X Marketing (IXM) to provide consumers with a way to elevate their favorite recipes and cocktails with rich flavor. The gin features the Juniperus Procera botanical that is indigenous to the highlands of Kenya and is what gives it its distinct flavor along with a range of additional African-sourced botanicals. The gin is achieved using fresh juniper, which is different from other brands that use dried juniper to help set it apart from the competition.

