'Last Night in Soho' takes Anya Taylor-Joy on a far-out trip into the '60s

By Review by Brian Lowry, Brian Lowry
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
"Last Night in Soho" creates such an intoxicating atmosphere in replicating the far-out sound and look of London's swingin' '60s as to overcome rough patches in the...

CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The era of free money is ending

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — For about 20 months, central banks have funneled...
BUSINESS
IGN

Last Night in Soho Review

Last Night in Soho will debut in theaters on Oct. 29. Last Night in Soho is the horror equivalent of an up-tempo cover song: it’s a fun romp with some impressive bells and whistles, even if it can’t capture the magic of the classics to which it owes its whole existence. Director/co-writer Edgar Wright, otherwise known for his comedic work with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, crafts a psychological thriller about moving to London from a small English town; when it comes to that specific dynamic, he’s quite adept at creating a feeling of being overwhelmed. On the other hand, the story’s supernatural and mystery elements burst to life only on a few occasions — that too, when they’re overtly calling attention to their influences — but the film also moves smoothly and rhythmically enough to be enjoyable for the most part.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WALA-TV FOX10

Anya Taylor-Joy: Badass Questionnaire

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy ("Last Night in Soho") takes the InStyle Badass Questionnaire where she spills on what it was like to win a Golden Globe for her work in Netflix’s "The Queen’s Gambit." Anya also shares her love for scrunchies, horror, 1960s fashion, and cats (and how they tend to love her back)! Plus you’ll never guess what her first acting gig in Hollywood was—HINT: it involves a famous dubstep DJ.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync

New Zealand native Thomasin McKenzie, 21, and London-raised Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, are two of the most sought-after actresses of their generation. Though, if we're splitting hairs, Taylor-Joy is on the cusp of Millennial-hood and Generation Z, while McKenzie is firmly planted in the latter. Birth years aside, both women have been steadily rising in the industry at parallel speeds, and are only now getting the chance to work together.
MOVIES
extratv

Anya Taylor-Joy on Playing Princess Peach — EXCLUSIVE

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Anya Taylor-Joy, who revealed the funny way she’s preparing to play Princess Peach in “Mario,” the animated adaptation of the classic Nintendo video series “Super Mario Bros.”. Calling the role “so much fun,” Taylor-Joy quipped, “I’m lazy so I enjoy doing things for ‘research’ like...
MOVIES
FASHION Magazine |

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Fashion’s Favourite Muse

The "Last Night in Soho" star is Dior's newest global ambassador. Ever since Anya Taylor-Joy made her big-screen debut in Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror The Witch, the 25-year-old actor has been one to watch. Taylor-Joy has transfixed audiences time and time again — whether she’s depicting a meddling matchmaker in Autumn de Wilde’s period film Emma or playing “the most hated character” in British crime series Peaky Blinders, her striking screen presence remains unmatched. Most recently, she was awarded for her role in Netflix’s record-breaking series The Queen’s Gambit, where her portrayal of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon landed her a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award. Off-screen, Taylor-Joy is known to turn heads on every red carpet she graces. Ahead of the release of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho, on October 29, Taylor-Joy was named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador — further elevating her status in the fashion world. We’d be lying if we said we were surprised.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Edgar Wright on Exploring the Dark Side of the 60s in Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright’s new film Last Night in Soho is a dark psychological thriller with time-bending supernatural elements—the latest redefinition of expectations for what an Edgar Wright film is. Wright first broke through as the director of the UK comedy Spaced—which followed the misadventures of a pair of Gen X Londoners as the 20th century gave way to the 21st—working closely with series co-writers and co-stars Jessica Hynes and Simon Pegg. Stylish and packed with pop culture references—both stylistic and verbal—Spaced set the tone for the three films now known as the Cornetto Trilogy thanks to a running gag featuring the popular ice cream treat: the zombie movie parody Shaun of the Dead (2004), the action movie riff Hot Fuzz (2007), and the science fiction comedy The World’s End (2013).
MOVIES
papermag.com

Anya-Taylor Joy and Dior Make Their Relationship Official

The "Face of the Year" just got herself a major luxury contract, putting her new lofty title to good use. Anya Taylor-Joy, who's being honored in the aforementioned category at next month's CFDA Awards, is now the Global Ambassador for Women's Fashion and Makeup at Dior, the brand announced this morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot

Movie trailers tend to fall back on a certain bag of tricks, a particular favorite of the last decade being the Haunted Pop Song. You know the one: Where a canonical hit of yesteryear is slowed down and drawn out — preferably with the help of some unholy children's choir — until it oozes and melts, less a remake than a kind of musical tar pit. (Blame The Social Network, to start.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Super Mario’s Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals The Best Part Of Playing Peach So Far

Super Mario’s trip to the big screen has been a long one, but it's finally a reality. With an all-star voice cast set, fans are already excited to see what misadventures the iconic plumber and his allies will get in. Of course, that means the video game’s resident damsel-in-distress, Princess Peach, is along for the ride. What got video game lovers even more excited is the fact that Peach will be voiced by Last Night in Soho’s Anya Taylor-Joy. And voicing a video game character seems to come with some perks, as the star recently revealed the best part of playing the beloved gaming icon.
VIDEO GAMES
New Haven Register

'Last Night in Soho': Edgar Wright Takes a Straight Razor to the Swinging Sixties

“If I could live any place, at any time,” the wide-eyed young woman says, dreamily, “I’d live in London in the 1960s. It must have been the center of the universe!” Her name is Eloise — call her Ellie — and she’s just moved from Cornwall to good ol’ Blighty circa right now. It’s a much different metropolis today than it was back when Carnaby Street was the epicenter of chic couture, Cilla Black was crooning about that cad Alfie Elkins, and everyone hung out at the 100 Club and the Marquee. In the 21st century, London is just another crowded jumble of streets dotted with Starbucks and people on their cell phones. Ah, but in the Sixties? It was swinging, baby! And though this country mouse, who’s come to the city to study fashion, finds so much inspiration in the clothes, the music, the sheer Soho-a-go-go vibe of that bygone era, what Ellie really wants is to travel back in time. If only she could zip up those vinyl knee-high boots, throw on a Quant miniskirt and truly traipse down Kings Road with the hippest of the mod-Brit hip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dailydead.com

Video Interview: Thomasin McKenzie Talks Working with Edgar Wright and ’60s Pop Culture for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Swinging its way into theaters this Friday is Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, courtesy of Focus Features. Co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Wright's latest directorial effort co-stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp, Last Night in Soho follows Eloise (McKenzie), an aspiring fashion student who is able to transport herself into her ideal decade - the ‘60s - whenever she falls asleep. The more time she spends in the past Eloise quickly finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving an up-and-coming chartreuse by the name of Sandy (Taylor-Joy).
MOVIES
Collider

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: Edgar Wright Crafts a Killer 60s Throwback Where the Past Bites Back

Edgar Wright is a director who has a complicated relationship with the past. He’s a filmmaker who wears his influences on his sleeve, but his stories have been circumspect about the dangers of the past and how it can consume the present if you let it. You can see this with the forced idyll of Sandford in Hot Fuzz where its elderly residents force a certain kind of lifestyle on their community, and to a greater extent in The World’s End where past selves have been reanimated as nefarious robots who sand all the rough edges off of humanity. Wright tackles the past in his most direct fashion yet with his latest movie, Last Night in Soho, a blistering, beguiling take on nostalgia that shows how deep the horrors of the past can go. Largely setting aside his trademark humor and rapid editing style, Wright creates his most mature work to date that feels both timely and timeless as it shows the enchantment of the past coupled with its complications we choose to overlook.
MOVIES
Parade

She Keeps It on the Down-Low! All About One Night in Soho Star Anya Taylor-Joy's Dating History and Rumored Current Beau

In her hit Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy played a Kentucky-born orphan who grows up to experience worldwide fame and acclaim as a teenage chess prodigy. But in real life, Taylor-Joy prefers to majorly protect her personal life, giving the paparazzi few glimpses into her latest relationship or who she may be dating. Like any great chess move, it’s a deliberate choice she made way back when she was just starting to become a big-name star.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

The Harry Potter Connection In Last Night In Soho That Had Anya Taylor-Joy And Thomasin McKenzie Starstruck

Edgar Wright’s latest film Last Night in Soho, in addition to being a moody throwback horror exercise, is also a technical marvel, with the filmmaker using multiple filmmaking tricks to pull off a dream-like reality where modern-day fashion student Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) can travel back to 1960s London and begin to piece together an unsolved murder. It makes sense in the moment, trust me. Opposite McKenzie is her London counterpart, Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays an aspiring singer named Sandy who Ellie keeps seeing in this dream state. And in order to convey their connection, Wright relies heavily on mirrors that aren’t really mirrors.
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Last Night in Soho’: Gorgeous horror story revels in the looks, sounds of London’s swinging ’60s

Didn’t see that coming. Edgar Wright’s piercingly effective, bloody strange, time-tripping “Last Night in Soho” is a hallucinogenic and wonderfully disturbing love letter to the fashions and sights and sounds of the London of the swinging 1960s; period-piece pop songs by the likes of Dusty Springfield, the Kinks and Petula Clark, and any number of creepy, psychological horror films. It’s a crazy kaleidoscope of bright colors, dark corners, David Lynch-style set pieces and shock moments designed to keep you up at night — and it features a quintet of memorable performances from two of the best young actors around and three iconic Brits.
MOVIES
dailytitan.com

Review: "Last Night in Soho" takes a creative twist on time travel

“Last Night in Soho” is the latest smash hit film from director Edgar Wright, delivering a psychological thriller featuring stand-out performances and a twist on time-travel that keeps the audience guessing until the end. Wright’s new tale follows an aspiring fashion designer named Eloise, (Thomasin McKenzie), who mysteriously time-travels to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

CNN

