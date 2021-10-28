Trivia Time! Win Tickets to See the Harlem Globetrotters

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to a police report obtained by CBS News. The 22-year-old was released from the team hours after police said he would face a felony driving under the influence charge.
Washington — More than a decade after its last major decision on gun rights, the Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with whether restrictions on the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense pass constitutional muster, with the conservative justices sounding skeptical of the breadth of a New York rule that limits those who can.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports reports. Rodgers' positive test, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, comes after the team's practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also contracted the virus. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the Packers roster.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday evening on a recommendation that Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine be available to children 5 to 11. As a result, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines. The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky,...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey remained in a close race for reelection Wednesday while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril. In...
China has accelerated its production of nuclear warheads, and is significantly outpacing Pentagon estimates from last year, according to a Defense Department report released Wednesday. China could develop over 700 nuclear warheads by 2027 and likely intends to produce over 1,000 warheads by 2030, "exceeding the pace and size the...
(CNN) — A series of videos played in Kyle Rittenhouse's criminal trial on Wednesday show that a different person fired a gunshot in the air seconds before the teenager fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. That initial shot was fired by Joshua Ziminski, Kenosha Police Det. Martin...
Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill’s cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage. Facebook...
Comments / 0