CentraCare is reporting 90-plus patients with COVID-19 throughout their facilities in Central Minnesota. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says more than 70 of those are at St. Cloud Hospital. These numbers are up from last week's numbers which saw 85 within CentraCare and 65 at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says 75% are unvaccinated this week. Last week 85% were unvaccinated. He says the test positive rate within the community is 13%. Last week it was 12%.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO