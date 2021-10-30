CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vaccine Mandate Deadline For New York City Workers Arrives; Officials Preparing For Possible First Responder Shortage

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The vaccine mandate deadline for all New York City workers to get their shots is now in effect.

The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday. That means starting Monday, employees who have not received at least one shot will be put on leave without pay.

Still, union leaders are fighting back.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the city-run COVID vaccination site in Times Square was busier than usual Friday as the mandate deadline loomed for city workers.

“As we’re reaching this deadline we’re going to see a lot of what we saw with the Department of Education, with Health + Hospitals, that people do what’s necessary and get vaccinated,” he said.

Thousands of shots have been administered in the last 24 hours alone.

The FDNY saw a 5% jump in its vaccination rate in one day. The NYPD is at 84%, up from 80% Friday morning. EMS is at 84%, up from 77%. The Department of Sanitation had the biggest jump, now at 76% from 67%.

Those who don’t comply will be put on leave without pay, but there’s a loophole.

“We have a very growing population of vaccinated members of the NYPD. We also have a pretty significant population of people that have put in for accommodations,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Those who asked for health and religious accommodations will keep working and continue with testing until their request is reviewed, which, in some cases, could just buy more time.

COVID VACCINE

Still, departments are putting the final touches on their contingency plans to deal with a possible shortage of first responders .

“We’ll be OK,” Shea said Friday morning. “The first step would be reassignment of personnel that ordinarily are not doing patrol functions can be pulled into those.”

The commissioner said the police force would also temporarily suspend training to free up additional bodies.

On Thursday, as the Police Benevolent Association filed an appeal to overturn a judge’s rule allowing the mandate to move forward, close to 1,000 more officers got the shot.

“A little better position today than we were let’s say a week ago,” Shea said.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the leader of Local 2507, which represents uniformed EMTs, paramedics and fire inspectors, said he’s proud of his workers, pointing out they are the lowest paid first responders.

“It’s been challenging for them to get the vaccine. Most of them work two jobs. Sometimes they do overtime all week to survive,” said Oren Barzilay, president of Local 2507. “They always work under challenging times, and they come through.”

Watch Aundrea Cline-Thomas’ report —

Among first responders, firefighters are some of the most resistant. Thousands protested Thursday outside Gracie Mansion .

Friday, a group of firefighters on duty were suspended for allegedly threatening state Sen. Zellnor Myrie’s staff in protest of the vaccine mandate.

“While this was not the storming of the Capitol, all of us have reasons to be concerned when those who are entrusted with keeping us safe take the liberty to go to an elected official’s office and offer veiled and … an explicit threat of harm,” Myrie said.

The senator calls what happened at his Brooklyn office Friday morning a shameful display of disagreeing, shocked that on-duty FDNY members from Ladder 113 in Crown Heights, who are counted on as heroes, had the heart to harass his staff.

“Asked my staff where I live personally and followed up that inquiry with a statement along the lines of blood being on our hands come,” Myrie said.

While Myrie’s office has nothing to do with the city vaccine mandate, he believes the threats made to his staff were in protest of the rule.

In a statement, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said, “This is a highly inappropriate act,” adding those involved “will face disciplinary action.”

They were suspended immediately.

“I’m speaking with the senator at the end of this press conference. I’ve asked for his number. I’d like to hear from him, and if apologies need to be made, they absolutely will be,” Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansboro said Friday afternoon.

Myrie said he won’t take any legal action, but it’s his understanding more disciplinary action could be taken against the firefighters.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, the unions representing firefighters continue to insist they’re not anti-vaccine, but they are anti-mandate.

“We can’t even keep fire houses open today. New York City is going to come to a crisis on Monday morning. Response times are gonna go through the roof,” Ansboro said.

New York City Councilman Joe Borelli says already five fire houses in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan were closed Friday for staff shortages.

CBS2 has been told some firefighters are going on medical leave, which has led to companies temporarily out of service.

In response to that, Nigro said, “The excessive sick leave by a group of our firefighters because of their anger at the vaccine mandate is unacceptable, contrary to their oaths to serve and may endanger the lives of New Yorkers.”

The FDNY expects to operate some fire houses on a limited basis, about about 100 fewer ambulance tours per day.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will send state resources if needed.

“Whatever they need, we are going to make sure that the people in the city are protected. But also, the vaccination rates need to go up,” she told CBS2.

Canceling trainings and utilizing overtime are some of the ways the city plans to cover for any possible staff shortages come Monday when enforcement begins, but the spike in compliance in the eleventh hour, de Blasio says, makes some of those contingencies unnecessary.

“They can use overtime. They can turn to help from private entities if they need,” de Blasio said. “We feel very strongly we have the tools we need right now.”

Vaccine sites will be open over the weekend for those looking to get the shot last minute.

CBS2’s John Dias and Jessica Layton contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 29.

Quiet no more
5d ago

When workers are penalized for working. Yet people who are on public assistance/ Social Services aren't. Do you still think this isn't money driven?

R W
5d ago

I wish I was a police officer, I would move to Florida and receive a 5k bonus from desantis and live in the sunshine state happily escaping the over taxation we all endure. this whole situation is completely fuxed up. how dare they turn their backs on the hero's that did us all a wonderful service in the most trying times. so sad

Rich
5d ago

These same folks that risked their lives at the start of the pandemic, when a vaccine was not even available, now being fired for not taking a vaccine that doesn't protect anyone else and protection for self is questionable (depending on the individual). Let's go Brandon!

CBS New York

New York City Ready To Roll Out COVID Vaccine For 5 To 11-Year-Olds As Early As Thursday; In Schools Next Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Children as young as five years old can now receive coronavirus vaccinations, and local officials say plans are underway to start delivering the shots. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with some of the first kids to get theirs Wednesday at Hartford Healthcare in Connecticut. “I’m just happy,” one boy said. “I felt very nervous, but now it’s over and now we’re vaccinated,” said Kailyn Cronin. “That’s a big step into making the world normal again.” In Lower Manhattan, father Steven Brisson wasted no time booking a shot for his son. “Went to Walgreens and CVS, both are accepting appointments starting next week,”...
CBS New York

De Blasio: Less Than 6% Of New York City Workforce Placed On Unpaid Leave Under Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers took effect Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said 91% of the city’s more than 300,000 employees are vaccinated. That leaves about 9,000 unvaccinated workers who were put on unpaid leave. About 12,000 unvaccinated people have applied for medical or religious exemptions. In the meantime, they are working and being tested. By department, NYPD was at 85% vaccinated, Department of Sanitation was at 83% and FDNY reported 81%. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the mandate will not impact response times, but is causing short-staffing. A firehouse typically has one to three units respond...
CBS New York

FDNY Union Leader Disputes Claims Of ‘Bogus Sick Leave’ Call-Outs Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marked the second day of enforcement of Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s vaccine mandate for city workers. Since Monday, 2,000 more employees got the COVID-19 shot, which means 92% of the workforce is now vaccinated. But for the thousands still holding out, some charge there is still an impact on services, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. 92% of our City workforce is vaccinated against #COVID19. The cynics said it wouldn't work. As always, when they bet against New Yorkers, they lose. Thank you to the City workers who put their health and the health and safety of their co-workers, families...
CBS New York

NYC Vaccine Mandate: Officials Say Sanitation Contingencies In Place, NYPD And FDNY Trying To Fill Gaps

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of city workers face unpaid leave Monday because they have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Looking at the latest vaccination rates, the NYPD is at 84%, the Department of Sanitation is at 82%, FDNY is at 80%. The total overall vaccination rate for city workers is at 91%. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on whether or not the city will face a worker shortage. READ MORE: NYC Vaccine Mandate: Mayor Says 91% Of City Workers Have At Least 1 Shot, Pushback Heats Up From Those Still Fighting Some fire companies are already temporarily out of service, and garbage in...
CBS New York

Residents Of Long Island City Neighborhood Upset Homeless Shelters Keep Popping Up All Over

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens community says it’s in crisis. Some residents say they went from having one homeless shelter in the area to almost a dozen since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and all of them are within several blocks of each other. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday, people who live in the neighborhood say the city isn’t providing enough resources. Deli owner Alberto Rodriguez showed the 10 stitches in his head and the black eye he got in a fight last week at his store. He said when he refused to illegally give cash back to a prepaid food benefit card,...
CBS New York

Democrat Eric Adams Elected New York City’s Next Mayor, Republican Curtis Sliwa Concedes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Democrat Eric Adams has been elected New York City’s next mayor. According to the Associated Press, as of 10:52 p.m., Adams had 67% of the vote with 63% of precincts reporting. It was a party at Adams’ headquarters in downtown Brooklyn, CBS2 polticial reporter Marcia Kramer says. Adams gave a heartfelt victory speech, speaking about his mother’s influence and the regret that he had that he wasn’t able to share the moment with her. She passed away at age 83 during the primary. He also talked about being a child of poverty and being dyslexic. The message he was trying to...
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Unveils Updated Plans To Revitalize Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is changing her predecessor’s plans for improving Penn Station. She is prioritizing improvements for commuters over the station’s expansion, which was a cornerstone of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s plan. That means scaling back planned construction of new buildings in the area and instead focusing on renovations to the existing one, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Wednesday. READ MORE: Gov. Hochul’s Full Plan For The Renovation Of Penn Station Say so long to the days of a cramped and dark Penn Station. The edict from Gov. Hochul is “Let there be light.” “Our plan will transform the station into...
CBS New York

Political Expert Calls GOP’s Stunning Success On Long Island, Especially In Nassau County, A ‘Red Tsunami’

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a bumpy Election on Long Island for Democrats. Some are calling the red wave a bloodbath. One of the biggest upsets came in the race for Nassau County executive, where the incumbent, Laura Curran, had a double-digit lead, but that advantage evaporated. With around 20,000 absentee ballots left to be counted, Blakeman has 52% of the vote, to Curran’s 48%, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday. The shock resonated from the New York City suburbs down the Eastern Seaboard. “People are saying there was a red wave. They are wrong. It was a red tsunami,” said Lawrence Levy of...
CBS New York

Taxi Drivers’ Hunger Strike Ends, After City Agrees To Additional Medallion Debt Relief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city has announced new help for struggling taxi cab medallion owners. The new agreement ends a two-week hunger strike. Exactly two weeks ago cab drivers and medallion owners started a strike outside City Hall in opposition of the city’s $65 million relief package. On Wednesday, they got additional funding, CBS2’s Cory James reported The agreement was made between the city, the lender, and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance. Essentially, it will cap debt service payments to about $1,100 for eligible medallion owners. It’s a big financial relief for people like Augustine Tang, who has a nearly $3,000 monthly payment...
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines Reforms For Public Safety, Criminal Justice, And More In Extensive Interview With CBS2’s Marcia Kramer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams is hitting the ground running. Just hours after his sweeping victory, the city’s new chief executive outlined detailed plans to keep the city safe. Adams also wants to fix Rikers, clean house at the Board of Education, and a whole lot more. He spoke with CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer. When Kramer spoke with Adams, she reminded him of something Mario Cuomo once said: You campaign in poetry, you govern in prose. And since the campaign is over, it’s time for New Yorkers to find out what he’s actually going to do when he takes the oath...
CBS New York

Alvin Bragg Elected As Manhattan’s First Black District Attorney

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — History was made in the Manhattan District Attorney’s race Tuesday as Democrat Alvin Bragg became the first Black man elected to that office. He defeated Republican opponent Thomas Kenniff. Bragg was celebrating Tuesday night with supporters in Harlem, the community he calls home. He told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas he hopes to use his lived experience coupled with his 20-year career to inform his policies. He told his supporters it felt like a full-circle moment, saying his life experience includes being stopped at gunpoint by police, having family members in and out of the system, and fighting for justice as the...
CBS New York

‘Revenge Of The Suburbs’: Republicans Replace Democrat Long Island DAs

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A red wave rolled across Long Island Tuesday night. Voters replaced two Democratic district attorney seats with Republicans, in large part by seizing upon a law and order platform that opponents said distorted the truth. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, it was a safety message that motivated Long Island Republicans to turn out. Anne Donnelly, a longtime assistant Nassau DA, painted her Democratic opponent as soft on crime. Todd Kaminsky, a former federal prosecutor, tried to counter. “I was not the author of the bail reform law,” Kaminsky said. But the powerful messaging resonated. “Their strategy is either make the voters angry...
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Signs Law Banning Hate Symbols On Publicly Funded Property In New York

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday banning the display of hate symbols on publicly owned entities, like fire and police departments and school districts. The law was prompted by incidents last year on Long Island, where Confederate flags were hung. One was paraded on a fire truck amid an uptick in troubling incidents. Swastikas were found at a police athletic league, and a noose at a sanitation yard. Hochul answered what she called a disgusting rise in racist, hateful behavior, signing into law the ban on hate symbols on publicly funded property. “We have a lot of volunteer fire...
CBS New York

New York City Poised To Welcome Most Diverse City Council Class, With First-Time Female Majority

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Votes are still coming this Election Day, but one historic outcome is already being celebrated. The New York City Council will be the most diverse ever, and with a first-time female majority. “Every time I talk about it, I get goosebumps,” Melissa Mark-Viverito, co-founder of 21 in 21, told CBS2’s Christina Fan. The former council speaker led the effort to change the makeup of the City Council after the number of women dwindled down to 11 when she left office in 2017. Her organization, 21 in 21, has been providing support to women contenders, and those candidates are set to...
CBS New York

Eric Adams Says He Plans To Be A ‘Get Stuff Done’ Mayor, Adds He Won’t Address Vaccine Mandate Until At Least Jan. 1

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams is still reveling in his victory over Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Adams is set to become the second black mayor in the city’s history. In some of his first television interviews Wednesday morning as mayor-elect, Adams promised he will be what he calls a “GSD” leader, short for “get stuff done.” He said he won’t let any politics within the Democratic Party or disagreements get in the way. Watch Adams’ victory speech Going from Brooklyn borough president to the 110th mayor of the Big Apple, Adams said while his opponents wanted to be heard by...
CBS New York

Former Rikers Island Detainees File Class Action Lawsuit Against New York City Over ‘Horrific’ Conditions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A class action lawsuit has been filed against New York City over conditions at Rikers Island. Two former detainees allege people housed at Rikers Island are deprived of adequate water, food and medication. Calling it a humanitarian crisis at the city’s jail complex, the plaintiffs say the conditions are “horrific” with dozens of inmates stuffed into bug-infested cages without working toilets. The lawsuit also claims staff shortages made problems worse. So far, there’s no comment about the lawsuit from city officials.
CBS New York

Manhattan District Attorney-Elect Alvin Bragg Gets Back To Work After Historic Win

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan’s next District Attorney is not basking in his historic win. Wednesday, Alvin Bragg, the first African-American District Attorney in Manhattan, was back at work, representing Gwen Carr in the judicial inquiry into her son Eric Garner’s death at the hands of police. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was among supporters celebrating Bragg’s historic landslide victory Tuesday, continuing a legacy of Harlem residents breaking barriers in politics. “I think back to, kind of, you know, Judge Constance Baker Motley becoming borough president, Percy Sutton and so many others, and strive to be the kind of public servant that I’ve aspired...
CBS New York

New York City Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa Upset After Issues At Upper West Side Polling Place

Editor’s note: Sliwa conceded the race around 9:45 p.m. after Democrat Eric Adams was projected as the winner. NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Curtis Sliwa walked into Frank McCourt High School to vote Tuesday on the Upper West Side, but the Republican candidate was not happy with the process. “First, they kept Gizmo out,” he told reporters. Gizmo is Sliwa’s 4-week-old cat. That was one of three problems the Guardian Angels founder faced. He was asked to remove his campaign jacket, as required by law, and his ballot got stuck in the scanner. “They said we had to take the jackets off,” he said. “Now,...
CBS New York

Mayor Bill De Blasio Files Paperwork To Potentially Run For Governor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is one step closer to possibly running for Governor of New York. De Blasio filed paperwork with the New York State Board of Elections last week requesting the creation of the New Yorkers for a Fair Future committee, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. When authorized, it would allow de Blasio to begin fundraising for a statewide campaign, namely a run for governor. But according to the Board of Elections, more paperwork is needed before fundraising is authorized. While he has not publicly disclosed future plans, de Blasio has made a point in...
CBS New York

FDNY Battles 5-Alarm Blaze At Commercial Building In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze in Harlem. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a commercial building on Lenox Avenue near East 135th Street. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. So far, no other injuries have been reported. Crews remain on the scene. There was no word on the cause of the fire.
