Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Investar worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO