Under Armour’s direct-to-consumer strategy is paying off. In the footwear and apparel maker’s latest earnings report, executives highlighted the success of the brand’s DTC business, which grew 12% to $604 million in Q3. Compared to 2019, DTC business was up 31% during the period. Overall, revenue in Q3 was up 8% to $1.5 billion year over year. The DTC growth, executives explained, was due to strong sales from Under Armour branded stores. At the same time, e-commerce declined 4% to represent 33% of the company’s total direct-to-consumer business. Fewer discounts helped improve margins across the board. “Overall, we’re pleased that our strategies towards improved...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO