Severe COVID-19 Outcomes Not Increasing During Delta Predominance

Are Youf Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant?. With the number of people traveling again, you may not know where it is safe to travel. Primarily it depends upon if you have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. There are some things that you should consider if you plan to travel within the United States. If you are "fully vaccinated" means you have the most protection from your COVID-19 vaccine. There is an exception, though: If you have a weak immune system because of a health condition or a particular medication, ask your physician about precautions you should observe.You may be fully vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask when you travel on airplanes, buses, trains, or other type of public transportation. You will need to mask up in airports and other travel locations. Masks are required by the CDC, The TSA, and the S.S. Department of Transportation because there is a likely chance you could catch the virus, get sick from it, or even spread it to others. If you notice COVID-19 symptoms after you travel, please get tested for the virus and stay at home.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO