CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Severe COVID-19 Outcomes Not Increasing During Delta Predominance

By Publish Date
pulmonologyadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthDay News — During a period of delta variant predominance, there was no increase in the proportion of patients who were admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), received invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), or died while hospitalized, according to research published in the Oct. 22 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers...

www.pulmonologyadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cdc.gov

Severity of Disease Among Adults Hospitalized with Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Before and During the Period of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 (Delta) Predominance — COVID-NET, 14 States, January–August 2021

Christopher A. Taylor, PhD1; Kadam Patel, MPH1,2; Huong Pham, MPH1; Michael Whitaker, MPH1; Onika Anglin, MPH1,2; Anita K. Kambhampati, MPH1; Jennifer Milucky, MSPH1; Shua J. Chai, MD3,4; Pam Daily Kirley, MPH4; Nisha B. Alden, MPH5; Isaac Armistead, MD5; James Meek, MPH6; Kimberly Yousey-Hindes, MPH6; Evan J. Anderson, MD7,8,9; Kyle P. Openo, DrPH7,8; Kenzie Teno, MPH10; Andy Weigel10; Maya L. Monroe, MPH11; Patricia A. Ryan, MS11; Justin Henderson, MPH12; Val Tellez Nunez, MPH12; Erica Bye, MPH13; Ruth Lynfield, MD13; Mayvilynne Poblete, MA, MPH14; Chad Smelser, MD15; Grant R. Barney, MPH16; Nancy L. Spina, MPH16; Nancy M. Bennett, MD17; Kevin Popham, MPH18; Laurie M. Billing, MPH19; Eli Shiltz, MPH19; Nasreen Abdullah, MD20; Melissa Sutton, MD20; William Schaffner, MD21; H. Keipp Talbot, MD21; Jake Ortega, MPH22; Andrea Price22; Shikha Garg, MD1; Fiona P. Havers, MD1; COVID-NET Surveillance Team (View author affiliations)
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Infant mortality in Nigeria increased during COVID-19

Some attention has been focused on secondary health effects from COVID-19, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The challenges of giving birth during this pandemic, especially in these countries, has little empirical evidence. A new study, released ahead of print by Health Affairs, presents new evidence from Nigeria, which, notably,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Cdc#Healthday News#Response Team#Icu#Imv#Covid 19 Associated
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Non-COVID-19 Mortality Not Increased After COVID-19 Vaccination

HealthDay News — COVID-19 vaccine recipients do not have an increased risk for non-COVID-19 mortality, according to research published in the Oct. 22 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Stanley Xu, Ph.D., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

The Effect of Acetaminophen on COVID-19 Outcomes

The following article is a part of conference coverage from CHEST 2021, being held virtually from October 17 to October 20, 2021. The team at Pulmonology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in the field. Check back for more from. CHEST 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
pulmonologyadvisor.com

CDC: Immunocompromised May Need Fourth COVID-19 Shot

HealthDay News — Severely immunocompromised people may require a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. The agency did not provide an official recommendation about a fourth shot in its updated guidelines but did say that people should talk to their doctors to determine if one is necessary, CNN reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bring Me The News

Severe COVID-19 rash less common as vaccinations increase, Mayo Clinic Says

Common COVID-19 symptoms are now well-known by the general public, with issues such as dry cough, fever, exhaustion and loss of taste or smell all setting off alarm bells. But a COVID infection can also cause a number of unusual symptoms. Among them, a severe rash, which is often flat and red but can also resemble chickenpox, with small amounts of pus even potentially gathering under that area of the skin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Clinically active IBD linked to adverse COVID-19 outcomes

(HealthDay)—Clinically active inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is associated with adverse COVID-19 outcomes, especially in younger and middle-aged adults, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis. Amanda Ricciuto, M.D., Ph.D., from The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and colleagues measured clinical IBD...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Higher dose of steroid does not improve outcomes in severe COVID-19

(HealthDay)—The number of days alive without life support at day 28 did not differ among adults with COVID-19 and severe hypoxemia receiving dexamethasone 12 mg/day versus dexamethasone 6 mg/day administered intravenously for up to 10 days, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Face Mask Ventilation During Surgery Does Not Increase Risk of COVID-19 Spread, Small Study Suggests

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Manual face mask ventilation during routine surgery produces fewer aerosols than normal breathing and coughing, new research suggests. Based on these findings, published October 26 in Anaesthesia, the study investigators argue that face mask ventilation does not increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission compared with general proximity to a patient, and should not be considered an aerosol-generating procedure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Praise 93.3

Are You Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant?

Are Youf Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant?. With the number of people traveling again, you may not know where it is safe to travel. Primarily it depends upon if you have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. There are some things that you should consider if you plan to travel within the United States. If you are "fully vaccinated" means you have the most protection from your COVID-19 vaccine. There is an exception, though: If you have a weak immune system because of a health condition or a particular medication, ask your physician about precautions you should observe.You may be fully vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask when you travel on airplanes, buses, trains, or other type of public transportation. You will need to mask up in airports and other travel locations. Masks are required by the CDC, The TSA, and the S.S. Department of Transportation because there is a likely chance you could catch the virus, get sick from it, or even spread it to others. If you notice COVID-19 symptoms after you travel, please get tested for the virus and stay at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
Florida Phoenix

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy