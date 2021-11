This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Between supply-chain challenges and the lingering specter of COVID-19, there's plenty to be anxious about as the 2021 holiday season approaches. Shoppers who hatch a plan, stay under budget and use the power of credit cards can maximize their shopping potential -- and harness extras like cash back and purchase protection. All of our picks for the best holiday shopping credit cards have no annual fees, and many feature solid 0% introductory APR periods, competitive welcome bonuses and relevant rewards programs.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 HOURS AGO