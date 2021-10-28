CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Cultural Credit: Using Your History Degree to Get into Grad or Law School!

By Alyssa Louk
stetson.edu
 5 days ago

Want to go to grad or law school? The Department of History will be...

www.stetson.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that it is formally recommending use of the vaccine for that age group, following a unanimous show of support from its panel of vaccine advisers. That marked the final regulatory step after the Food and Drug Administration issued its emergency use authorization last week.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Deland, FL
Education
City
Deland, FL
NBC News

Eric Adams elected mayor of New York, NBC News projects

Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. "It's official -- our five-borough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law School#The Department Of History

Comments / 0

Community Policy