CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’ Pops Academy Museum’s Premiere Cherry

By Keith Dow
metaflix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars of Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” descended upon the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday night for the film’s final premiere before opening in theaters nationwide. The event marked a notable occasion for the dazzling new venue–it’s first premiere, the first of undoubtedly many more...

www.metaflix.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Last Night In Soho’ Music Video: Anya Taylor-Joy Sings A Cover Of ‘Downtown’ For Edgar Wright’s Thriller

It’s never healthy to be a jealous person. (I think “Ted Lasso” recently taught me that. Good show, by the way, people should actually watch it!) But there’s something unfair about an actress like Anya Taylor-Joy being really damn good at her on-screen craft, but then she’s also apparently a lovely singer. It makes normal folks like myself feel like complete underachievers. But I digress.
MUSIC
Collider

Edgar Wright on ‘Last Night in Soho’ and the Shot That Almost Broke His Brain

Edgar Wright is having a great year. Not only did he release one of the best music documentaries I’ve ever seen with The Sparks Brothers, his fantastic new movie, Last Night in Soho, arrives in theaters this weekend. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the psychological thriller is about a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), interested in fashion design, who can mysteriously enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). While I could say more, this is one of those films that you should watch with as little knowledge as possible about where the film is going. Co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson Cairns, the original thriller will keep you off-balance and guessing the entire time. Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and Margaret Nolan.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Edgar Wright first approached Anya Taylor-Joy for Last Night in Soho years ago

Edgar Wright approached Anya-Taylor Joy about starring in 'Last Night in Soho' six years ago. The 47-year-old director has helmed the psychological thriller that takes place in 1960s London and revealed that he had been eyeing Anya to appear in the flick since her breakthrough performance in 'The Witch'. Recalling...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Praises Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho With Rare Honor From The Author

In the world of pop culture, Stephen King is not just a prolific content creator, but also an extreme consumer. He regularly takes to his personal Twitter account to share his thoughts about films, television shows, and books he has imbibed, and back in January he even made a New Year’s Resolution that saw him commit to watching a movie he hadn’t seen from every year between 1961 and the present. He loves experiencing new media so much that he evidently rarely decides to revisit things he’s seen – but he is all set to make an exception this upcoming weekend because of his love for Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Colin Farrell
The Independent

Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp. 18, 117 minutes.Sixties Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller. Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful, and has the voice and talent to match her ambitions. Jack (Matt Smith) is...
MOVIES
Polygon

Last Night in Soho’s Edgar Wright doesn’t want to give you homework… but he will

Edgar Wright’s new horror-thriller Last Night in Soho is packed with visual references. Cinephiles may recognize a shot from Roman Polanski’s Repulsion here, a color scheme from Dario Argento’s Suspiria there. He loved Rita Tushingham in Tony Richardson’s 1961 drama A Taste of Honey so much, he cast her as a grandmother in Soho. He admired the Café De Paris in 1961’s West End Jungle, so he re-created it as a prominent set for one of Soho’s key scenes. His list of film inspirations is long and thorough. They extend to music, as well — he’s said the entire film started as a series of impressions around the ’60s playlist he curated from his parents’ records.
MOVIES
UpNorthLive.com

Review: 'Last Night in Soho' finds Edgar Wright dabbling in horror psychedelica

Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith. Rated: R for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Eloise goes to London to attend a fashion college. There she finds a way to travel back into the 1960s. The past isn’t always as pleasant as the nostalgia that it leaves behind.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Last Night In Soho#Pops Academy Museum#Premiere Cherry
Cinema Blend

'Last Night In Soho' Interviews With Edgar Wright & Thomasin McKenzie

Last Night In Soho director Edgar Wright and star Thomasin McKenzie join CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg to chat about their new horror movie. Find out how they pulled off some of the film’s tricky effects, what is was like working with Anya Taylor-Joy, the exciting (and exhausting) aspects of working on a horror movie and more.
MOVIES
EW.com

Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot

Movie trailers tend to fall back on a certain bag of tricks, a particular favorite of the last decade being the Haunted Pop Song. You know the one: Where a canonical hit of yesteryear is slowed down and drawn out — preferably with the help of some unholy children's choir — until it oozes and melts, less a remake than a kind of musical tar pit. (Blame The Social Network, to start.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

The Specific Influence Stephen King Had On Edgar Wright As He Wrote Baby Driver And Last Night In Soho

Edgar Wright has dabbled in horror off and on over the course of his career, starting with Shaun of the Dead and weaving through elements of The World’s End and his contributions to the Grindhouse experiment. His latest effort, Last Night in Soho, embraces a supernatural ghost vibe that was prevalent in the 1960s and 70s (a period the director deeply appreciates), so when other horror experts chime in with their adoration of the film, Wright pays attention. Especially when one of those raves comes from novelist Stephen King, an author who has had a profound impact on Wright as a storyteller from his teenage years onward.
MOVIES
Columbia Daily Tribune

Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' disconnects style, substance

Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” is a ghost story on its surface, with a film about the noxious influence of the past bubbling underneath in its subtext. The narrative recognizes the dangers of lingering on moments from long ago; how such ruminations prevent one from moving beyond trauma suffered earlier in life. A potent message for a culture who believes our best times are behind us and simply wishes to bathe in the tepid waters of nostalgia.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: Edgar Wright Crafts a Killer 60s Throwback Where the Past Bites Back

Edgar Wright is a director who has a complicated relationship with the past. He’s a filmmaker who wears his influences on his sleeve, but his stories have been circumspect about the dangers of the past and how it can consume the present if you let it. You can see this with the forced idyll of Sandford in Hot Fuzz where its elderly residents force a certain kind of lifestyle on their community, and to a greater extent in The World’s End where past selves have been reanimated as nefarious robots who sand all the rough edges off of humanity. Wright tackles the past in his most direct fashion yet with his latest movie, Last Night in Soho, a blistering, beguiling take on nostalgia that shows how deep the horrors of the past can go. Largely setting aside his trademark humor and rapid editing style, Wright creates his most mature work to date that feels both timely and timeless as it shows the enchantment of the past coupled with its complications we choose to overlook.
MOVIES
rockcellarmagazine.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Specially Curated 1960s Soundtrack Infuses Film with a Style All its Own

Last Night in Soho is the new film from Edgar Wright, known for his previous works including Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver, among others. Over the years, Wright has cultivated a global audience enamored with his unmistakable style as a filmmaker, and his latest film adds a masterstroke to an already impressive resume.
MOVIES
Times Reporter

Review: Edgar Wright continues to blend genres with 'Last Night in Soho'

Director Edgar Wright hasn’t graced audiences with a new full-length fiction film since 2017’s electrifying and stylish “Baby Driver.”. That is a shame, because Wright’s work has deftly blended substance and style from the out there “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” to “Baby Driver.”. With his latest, “Last Night and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy