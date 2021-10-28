Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night In Soho’ Pops Academy Museum’s Premiere Cherry

Edgar Wright is having a great year. Not only did he release one of the best music documentaries I’ve ever seen with The Sparks Brothers, his fantastic new movie, Last Night in Soho, arrives in theaters this weekend. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the psychological thriller is about a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), interested in fashion design, who can mysteriously enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). While I could say more, this is one of those films that you should watch with as little knowledge as possible about where the film is going. Co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson Cairns, the original thriller will keep you off-balance and guessing the entire time. Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and Margaret Nolan.
