Public Health

Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

Herald Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE ASSOCIATED PRESS — A new study found a cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19....

www.heraldledger.com

IBTimes

What Is Fluvoxamine? Study Finds Cheap Antidepressant Lowers Hospitalization Risk For COVID-19

A new study has found fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant used to treat depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, lowered hospitalizations of high-risk adults with COVID-19. The study was published on Wednesday in the Lancet Global Health journal. Researchers observed symptomatic adults, who had COVID-19 and were considered high-risk due to preexisting health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Needle-free COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

A needle-free COVID-19 vaccination could be possible, with University of Queensland scientists successfully protecting mice from the virus by administering a US-developed vaccine candidate with a ‘patch’. The University of Texas Hexapro vaccine candidate – delivered via the UQ-developed and Vaxxas-commercialised high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) – provided protection against COVID-19...
WORLD
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Antidepressant reduces hospitalisations in high-risk COVID-19 patients, study shows

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) fluvoxamine could reduce the need for hospitalisation in high-risk patients with early diagnosed COVID-19, a Brazilian study has shown. The randomised study, published in The Lancet Global Health on 27 October 2021, found an absolute risk reduction of 5%, and a relative risk reduction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Fluvoxamine shows promise in patients with COVID-19

The antidepressant fluvoxamine reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk patients with COVID-19, according to results of the randomized, placebo-controlled TOGETHER trial. “[Fluvoxamine] could be one of our most powerful weapons against the virus and its effectiveness is one of the most important discoveries we have made since the pandemic...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study compares decline in effectiveness for Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines; and mortality consequences

As COVID-19 breakthrough infections continue to emerge in some vaccine recipients and health authorities are developing policies around booster vaccinations, national data on COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections is inadequate but urgently needed. Now a study from the Public Health Institute, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center, published today in the journal Science, has analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Grandma, 56, Told Stomach And Back Pain Were Signs Of Menopause Delays Second Opinion And Is Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer

A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
CANCER
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

