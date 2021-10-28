How to obtain the International Travel Log in Genshin Impact
By Paul
Redorbit.com
5 days ago
This quest is not listed in our quest journal, and the only way to start this is by talking to a little girl named Midori. After talking to him, walk around the beach until you find Heihachi and ask...
Sorry for the Trouble! is a secret achievement gated behind a unique daily commission in Genshin Impact. This uncommon achievement can be found by failing another daily commission in Inazuma, the Inazuma Sales Specialist. In the Inazuma Sales Specialist commission, you’re tasked with a simple job: talk to the NPC...
Ioroi spoke of a comb. However, we can only obtain it after we have found and played with three little tanukis. First tanuki, Shousei, is immediately found on the path as we enter the quest area. It transforms into a torch, and, to reveal it, we will need a character...
Another quest that did not appear in our quest journal is this. For us to unlock this quest we will need to travel far. If you’re near Kannazuka, an area between Tatarasuna and Kujou Encampment, then you are in for a treat. Search the area to find Miyuki, a shrine...
Want to learn how to create the best Thoma build in Genshin Impact? As the chief retainer of Inazuma’s Kamisato Clan, Mondstadt native Thoma is always down to lend a helping hand, even aiding the player in their arrival to Inazuma. It makes sense, then, that he’s a support and sub-DPS character similar to Zhongli.
The Black Sword is a 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact that’s unfortunately only available to players who pay. More specifically, you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock this weapon. The weapon is plenty strong for sword DPS characters like Keqing. To obtain The Black Sword, purchase the Battle...
Genshin Impact’s latest event is about to begin and I’m sure all you Travelers can’t wait to become Labyrinth Warriors! For this event, Travelers will be venturing deep into the bizarre and unpredictable Mystic Onmyou Chamber whose great gates have opened and Travelers can face the fearsome monsters that have been imprisoned within. Travelers will be aiding Shiki Taishou in retrieving pieces of his memories that are scattered in the labyrinth. You will also be able to explore the past and claim the treasures of the domain while you’re at it.
Players, in their effort to get to know the complete details of the dark lore of Tsurumi Islands in Genshin Impact are working to complete the questline “Through the Mists”. On the third day of the questline, players will take part in the Genshin Impact world quest, known as “The Sea of Fog and the Rite of the Trees”.
MiHoYo uploaded a character trailer to provide more information on Thoma, the next new character in Genshin Impact. Thoma is a Pyro polearm user from Inazuma who, similar to Xinyan, can attack and shield at the same time. Thoma will appear on the Hu Tao banner, which will start after the current Childe re-run banner. Farewell of Snezhnaya will end on November 2, 2021.
After the A Particularly Particular Author followed the Octave of Maushiro. And for the third installment in our investigation of Tsurumi Island is The Sea of Fog and the Rite of the Trees. Just before completing the Octave of Maushiro, Sumida commissions us again to further explore the island of...
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
While demand for travel surges, airlines are struggling to beef up operations amid pandemic disruptions, and widespread flight cancellations have caused major travel headaches for many passengers. So if you're taking to the skies, plan to exercise patience—and tenacity. And above all else, make sure you come prepared with a game plan. With help from the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights, learn what to do—and what not to do—if your flight is canceled.
ZeroAvia doesn’t see going all-electric as the only path towards cleaner air travel. The British-American aviation company has announced that it’s teaming up with Alaska Airlines to build what would be the world’s largest zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled passenger plane, reports New Atlas. The aircraft isn’t just some far-fetched concept, either. The partners believe it will be ready to start flying commercially as soon as 2024.
ZeroAvia has built H2 (the molecular form for hydrogen) airplanes before, but its latest project is easily its biggest undertaking yet. The plane will have 76 seats, making it almost twice as large as similar projects from...
Use the lens on the statuette to reveal another fox statue. Switch to an electro character and use a charged or special attack to obtain a key-shaped ward. After obtaining the ward, head towards the marked area of the islet. There are no quest markers in our map, however, the...
Comments / 0