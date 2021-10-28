CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why The Northernmost Piece of Land On Earth Is So Controversial

digg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. The Strange History Of The Worst Sentence...

digg.com

spaceexplored.com

A skull-shaped asteroid passed by Earth | This Day in Space (31 Oct. 2015)

While we seem to miss rocket launches taking place on Halloween in recent years, the day hasn’t always been bare of space goodies. Back in 2015, a spooky asteroid paid a visit for some intergalactic trick or treat. NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility in Hawaii spotted asteroid 2015 TB145 at a...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Buzzfeed

32 Deeply Ironic And Appropriate Photos That Prove The Universe Has A Sense Of Humor

Sometimes there are chef's kiss moments where a sequence of events take place and, as if fate has a sense of humor, they lead to a person, an object, or both being put in a position that's quite ironic. Other times it isn't even irony, it's just on-the-nose, 100% appropriate alignment. Look, I've done enough talking. I can show you better than I can tell you, so scroll along and enjoy the ride!
PHOTOGRAPHY
IFLScience

New Evidence The Earth Tilted 84 Million Years Ago

Towards the end of the dinosaurs' reign the Earth tilted before righting itself, new evidence suggests. The movement took millions of years, so it wasn't like giant sauropods were suddenly sent sliding. However, the findings in Italy's Apennine mountains could settle a long-running geological debate. In theory, the liquid nature...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Extreme Morphologies' in Ancient Insects Show How Little We Know Them at All

Nothing makes for a time capsule quite like amber. Sealed in the golden gloop, ancient life-forms are transported across eternity to the modern day, preserved in impeccable detail, in all their weirdness and glory. While the use of Burmese amber raises serious and complicated ethical concerns over how it is mined and sold, amber deposits in Myanmar yet represent a vast treasure trove of scientific discovery, showing what all kinds of diverse life looked like almost 100 million years ago. Sometimes, what they look like is the opposite of what we expect, scientists report in a new study, documenting "extreme morphologies" in...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Earth’s space debris crisis could be solved using ‘never been done’ magnet technology

Scientists have found a way to use spinning magnets to move space debris, possibly offering a way to clear up the detritus around our planet or remotely repair malfunctioning craft.There are currently over 27,000 pieces of space debris larger than a baseball orbiting Earth, reaching speeds of up to 17,500 mph, but legal loopholes mean governments are loath to clear it up.Researchers at the University of Utah now think that they can turn debris into what is essentially a large electromagnet by moving the magnets around them. When this happens, electrons move within the non-magnetised metal in a loop “like...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Shards of Glass Are Strewn Across Miles of Desert, And We Finally Know Why

They first came to scientists' attention about a decade ago: A mysterious field of glass fragments, scattered across Chile's Atacama Desert, and aligned in a vast corridor stretching 75 kilometers long (almost 50 miles). These strange pieces of glass, too many to be counted, are clustered in a number of sites along the desert corridor, and they take a number of shapes, some occurring in large slabs up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) across. They have both rough and smooth features, and look as if they've been somehow folded and twisted into their current forms, scientists say. "Many have morphologies indicative of sliding,...
ASTRONOMY
IGN

Here’s Why Squid Game’s English-Language Acting Is So Bad

While Squid Game is the biggest Netflix show ever, it has not escaped criticism. Many fans have pointed out that the small group of VIP characters that speak in English appear to be... well, sub-par in the acting department. Simply put, many people feel as if the actors portraying the VIPs are not as strong when compared to the show's Korean cast, and especially compared to English-speaking actors in Western movies and TV. But there's a reason why this is the case, and it's more complex than just blaming it on poor talent.
TV SERIES
reviewed.com

Ever heard of a Goober candle? Here’s why they’re so popular

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Statement candles are meant to add a little je ne sais quoi to your living space. They’re meant to spark a conversation rather than infuse your home with nostalgic aromas à la Yankee Candle. In fact, they’re usually scentless.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

We can collaborate in space, so why not save Earth together too? It’s our children’s future at stake

Waking up on the International Space Station gives you a different view of the world – in more ways than one. With that blue oasis of life glowing 250 miles below you, it makes you appreciate not only how special our planet is, but how fragile it is too. Apart from those of us lucky enough to visit the ISS, Earth is the only home we have.That’s why I’m joining 57 million Scouts across the world to make a #PromiseToThePlanet. Each Scout is making their commitment to take positive action – however small – to create a better future for...
ASTRONOMY

