High Winds Topple Mobile Home on Cross Lake Bridge

For the last couple of years we've watched as the area west of Swan Lake Road and North of I-220 was cleared and developed. Now home to the new Innovation Drive in North Bossier, the area was originally only home to the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning, but now boasts the new Holmes Honda and will, in the near future, provide residents with an additional medical alternative as Ochsner Health System has announced their purchase of thirty acres of land, on which they plan to build a new hospital.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO