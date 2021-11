Maybe we should check the couch cushions at Government Plaza? Because according to official city documents, the City of Shreveport has lost over 1,000 miles of city streets. Before we get into this, all of our numbers are coming from the City of Shreveport's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for 2020. This document contains information for the city through December 31st, 2020. So changes that have taken place during 2021 will not be reflected.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO