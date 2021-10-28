Halloween In Minnesota Was Different When I Was a Kid

Congratulations to November's Teacher of the Month: Nancy Young of Holy Family School in Albany. Ms. Young has been a kindergarten teacher at the school for 25 years. Nancy is the most selfless person I know! She truly enjoys teaching and being the first impression for the students. She makes a great impression for sure! She goes out of her way to send pictures to the parents of some of the things the kids are doing in the classroom. It definitely helps to ease the parents’ fears! If a student is struggling, she makes sure to spend extra time with them to help them get caught up to the rest of the class. Nancy truly embodies what a teacher and good person stands for. Every person Nancy comes across leaves with a smile on their face and a good feeling in their heart!

ALBANY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO