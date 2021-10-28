CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesotans, Do You Tip Your Mail Carrier During The Holidays?

By Baxter
 6 days ago
Years ago, when I lived on the beach in San Diego, I would watch the mailman come by everyday wearing shorts and dodging bikini clad women on rollerblades and think to myself "what a great gig". Well, it's not quite the same scenario in good ol' Minnesota. With the...

Coborn’s Inc. To Close All Locations Thanksgiving Day

ST. CLOUD -- A local grocery chain plans to close all its locations for the Thanksgiving holiday. Coborn's Inc has announced all Coborn's, Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher's grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, coffee shops, online grocery pick-up and delivery, car washes and warehouse operations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
It’s Cheap and Homemade – But Does It Actually Work In Minnesota?

We are coming into that time of year when the sidewalks and roads are going to get icy. Most of us tend to buy a bunch of ice melt. Seems to work the best, but it's not exactly the cheapest thing out there. And if you live somewhere that is on an incline, or your driveway is on a hill or maybe you have a store and you need to keep the walk clear, you are probably going through a lot of this chemical each winter season.
MINNESOTA STATE
How Safe Is Your Fast-Food?

This is all we needed. Another reason we shouldn't be eating out at fast-food restaurants on the regular. According to an article posted in the Washington Post this week, a new study shows that industrial chemicals called phthalates, which are used to make plastics soft, are being found in food samples from some of the most popular fast-food restaurants out there, including McDonald's, Chipotle, and Pizza Hut. These chemicals have been found to cause some serious health issues, including problems with fertility and reproduction, disruptions in the Endocrine System, learning issues, and behavior disorders. Could our local fast-food restaurants have the same harmful chemicals? I'm thinking if practices are duplicated all across the country, then the answer is yes.
FOOD SAFETY
St. Cloud, MN
