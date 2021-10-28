Minnesotans, Do You Tip Your Mail Carrier During The Holidays?

This is all we needed. Another reason we shouldn't be eating out at fast-food restaurants on the regular. According to an article posted in the Washington Post this week, a new study shows that industrial chemicals called phthalates, which are used to make plastics soft, are being found in food samples from some of the most popular fast-food restaurants out there, including McDonald's, Chipotle, and Pizza Hut. These chemicals have been found to cause some serious health issues, including problems with fertility and reproduction, disruptions in the Endocrine System, learning issues, and behavior disorders. Could our local fast-food restaurants have the same harmful chemicals? I'm thinking if practices are duplicated all across the country, then the answer is yes.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO