Today's Bible verse

In my last column I closed by reminding my readers that the message of the church in the first century was not “the Bible says,” (therefore you must believe) but the kerigma — The cross and physical resurrection of Jesus Christ. Our faith does not rest on a book, but rather on an event that changed all of history, including even the way we date history. Our faith is based on eyewitness testimony as well as early investigative reporting (Dr. Luke) about the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth from the dead after having been crucified. Those reports have been preserved and codified for us in the pages of the New Testament. They are in the New Testament because they were deemed true accounts; they are not true accounts because they are in the New Testament.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO