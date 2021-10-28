CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Today's Bible verse

Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

“For the one who has entered His rest has himself...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Forks Herald

He's read the Bible 100 times, and he's not done yet

MOORHEAD — He never planned on reading the Bible 100 times, but by Aug. 4, that’s exactly what Jerry Mykleseth had accomplished. It took nearly 33 years, and even though he’s reached this milestone, he’s not about to put his Bible on a shelf. “I’ve heard that if you do...
RELIGION
carthage.edu

Join us for Men’s Bible Study Friday

Armon Harris ’25 will led this week’s Men’s Bible Study at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in Ehrler Hospitality Center, located in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. The ultimate goal for this Bible study is to get a clearer, deeper, and greater understanding of the word of God. A different topic is discussed every week.
KENOSHA, WI
Argus Observer Online

Jim Wick brings the Bible’s basic teachings to life in this new book that will motivate others to learn more about God

SALEM — “I feel like there are many people around the world that just cannot relate to scholarly commentaries using the jargon of higher education when much of the world, including much of the church world, does not relate to the Bible on that higher scholarly level. There is a need for basic Bible study and theology to be studied on a level that even the ‘wayfaring’ person can understand,” Jim Wick states.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verse#Bible
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PEARRELL: The Bible is not literal, but it is real

In my last column I closed by reminding my readers that the message of the church in the first century was not “the Bible says,” (therefore you must believe) but the kerigma — The cross and physical resurrection of Jesus Christ. Our faith does not rest on a book, but rather on an event that changed all of history, including even the way we date history. Our faith is based on eyewitness testimony as well as early investigative reporting (Dr. Luke) about the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth from the dead after having been crucified. Those reports have been preserved and codified for us in the pages of the New Testament. They are in the New Testament because they were deemed true accounts; they are not true accounts because they are in the New Testament.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What is the Law of Sacrifice in the Bible?

In the Bible a sacrifice is an offering which presents divinity by way of expiation or propitiation, or as a token acknowledgement or thanksgiving; to immolate on the altar of God, in order to atone for sin, to procure favor, or to express thankfulness. All in all, there is no success without sacrifice. Oftentimes, some people are called to give up more than others; however, in the end, everyone must sacrifice something at some point. Sacrifices are instructive as well as worshipful. They are usually accompanied by prayer, devotion, and dedication.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Fellowship Bible Church emphasizes preaching, teaching Bible

In his role on the frontline with Fellowship Bible Church in Victoria, Pastor Clayton Lopez, 58, enjoys watching God work in people’s lives. In 2013, Lopez moved to Victoria from North Carolina with his wife, Laura Lopez, and their two sons to assume the role of senior pastor at the local church. The couple had decided they would go anywhere that was not hot and flat, until they learned about the church in Texas.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
thepampanews.com

One of the strangest sights in the Bible

Many of the most memorable events in the Bible center around God’s incredible miracles. From Creation, to the universal Flood, to the plagues, to the dividing of the Red Sea, to the walls of Jericho, to Elijah and Elisha raising the dead, to the miracles of Jesus, to the empty tomb, the Bible is filled with amazing, awesome, unusual miracles. However, that is not what I mean by “strange”.
PAMPA, TX
theacorn.com

Book an exploration of the Bible

“Speed Bumps on the Way to Heaven” byApril Vider is an exploration of the Bible and its relevancy in our lives. The Bookworm in Camarillo will host a book signing with the author from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sat, Nov. 6 at 93 E. Daily Drive. In the book,...
CAMARILLO, CA
luthersem.edu

Book Recommendation: ‘The Old Testament for a Complex World: How the Bible’s Dynamic Testimony Points to New Life for the Church’

Cameron Howard, associate professor of Old Testament, is author of “The Old Testament for a Complex World: How the Bible’s Dynamic Testimony Points to New Life for the Church,” which was published by Baker Academic in June. The book challenges the notion that the Old Testament is irrelevant today, arguing instead that it is well-suited to provide hope for the future.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Longview News-Journal

Letter: A return to writing about injustice

”I mentioned the incident in class, and Mrs. Craddock again pushed me to write a column. So, I did. Before it published, she warned me not everyone would like my column, and she was right.”. Regarding Jack Stallard’s “The right time for controversy” column, I concur. It is now the...
SOCIETY
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.6:4-5; quote by Richard von Weizsäcker

Isaiah Isa.6:4-5 All of us, whether guilty or not, whether old or young, must accept the past. It is not a case of coming to terms with the past. That is not possible. It cannot be subsequently modified or undone. Richard Karl Freiherr von Weizsäcker (1920-2015) was a German politician,...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.9:1-3; quote by Thomas Moore

Romans Rom.9:1-3 Here bring your wounded hearts, here tell your anguish; Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Thomas Moore (1779-1852) was an Irish writer, poet, and lyricist celebrated for his Irish Melodies. Their setting of English-language verse to old Irish tunes marked the transition in popular Irish culture from Irish to English.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.9:4-5; quote by Douglas Adams

Romans Rom.9:4-5 To give real service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity. Douglas Noel Adams (1952-2001) was an English author, screenwriter, essayist, humorist, satirist and dramatist. Adams was author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” which originated in 1978 as a BBC radio comedy.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy