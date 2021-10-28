CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BIC’s Video News Show: Bloktopia

By Nicholas Pongratz
beincrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of BeInCrypto’s Video News Show, host Jessica Walker looks at one of...

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
beincrypto.com

Could This be the Owner of the ‘$5.7 Billion’ Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wallet?

An $8,000 purchase of Shiba Inu which appreciated to $5.7 billion in around 400 days has been hailed as “the greatest individual trade of all time.“. [UPDATE Nov 3, 2021] Since publishing, Neyma Jahan has publicly dismissed these claims in a statement on Twitter. His response can be found here.
MARKETS
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bic#Promo Stake#Usdt
zycrypto.com

Mysterious $5 Billion Shiba Inu Whale Moves 40 Trillion SHIB To Unknown Wallets As Price Consolidates

An unknown wallet holding over $5 billion worth of Shiba Inu which was thrust into the spotlight last week seems to have started moving the tokens to other wallets. According to data from Etherscan, the entity which as of last week had made over 1,000,000% returns on an $8000 investment made last year August, placing the total amount in the wallet to $5.7 Billion as of Tuesday evening moved about 60% of its assets to four unknown wallets.
MARKETS
KRON4 News

Facebook to delete ‘faceprints’ of users, shutting down face-recognition system

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” said a blog post Tuesday from Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new […]
INTERNET
beincrypto.com

Ethernity CLOUD Releases Round Three Public Token Sale Details

Ethernity CLOUD has released the details of its third public token sale round. This comes in the wake of a successful second round. The second round of the decentralized computing network saw major success, much like the first round. Founded in 2017, Ethernity CLOUD’s main purpose is to create a secure future for cloud computing.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
beincrypto.com

Economy-Based Farming Game CropBytes Is Ready for IEO

Game metaverse token CBX launches on Bybit & MEXC. CropBytes stands among the few established blockchain games with a popular presence on both Play Store and Appstore. The game was founded back in 2018 based on a vision to create real value for gaming enthusiasts in the global community through virtual currencies.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s ‘Alexa Birthday’ Sale Has the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Amazon is celebrating the sixth anniversary of Alexa, its smart AI assistant, with a big birthday sale on its best tech. You can score a bunch of great deals, including getting a Kindle for $49.99 ($40 off), and saving $30 on a pair of second-generation Echo Buds. It’s important to point out that this ‘Alexa Birthday’ sale doubles as an early Black Friday promotion. Amazon is offering some of its deepest discounts ever several weeks ahead of the year’s biggest shopping holiday. With shipping delays seeming imanent, this is a good time to get some holiday shopping done way ahead of...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears

Scandal-hit Facebook is shutting down its long-criticized facial recognition system and deleting scan data on a billion people, it said Tuesday, in a shock response to privacy concerns. The announcement came as the tech giant battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos, and was key to the company building a global library of faces that became a magnet for controversy. "This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history," wrote Jerome Pesenti, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook's parent company Meta.
INTERNET
beincrypto.com

1,784 Pound Tungsten Cube NFT ‘Blurring the Line Between Digital and Physical’

With dog-themed meme coins and rug-pulled TV show tokens, cryptocurrencies want to attach themselves to cultural phenomena. More rare, however, is the link between physical items and cryptocurrency. This article dives into the latest tungsten cube craze. Are you interested in owning a cube made of tungsten? The rare-earth metal...
MARKETS
SPY

Automate Your Entire Life With These Top-Rated Smart Home Devices

Smart homes and smart home robots are the wave of the future. Every aspect of a standard home has the potential to get smarter, whether it’s with cameras or voice activation. It’s time for all of us to take full advantage of what this world of technological innovation has to offer. Robots are being used as teaching assistants, crop harvesters and medical practitioners. They make tasks easier, faster and more accurate through their dependable technology and infinite capacity to work. Whether you’re a fan of robots or not, they are becoming more and more implemented into society at large and individual homes...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy