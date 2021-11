For those Hillsdalians who hail from cities and first-ring suburbs, adapting to life in small-town Michigan can be an unexpectedly rich experience. I have spent my whole life just outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and there is no greater shill for Minnesota than me. I cannot count the number of Minnesota-themed mugs, stickers, sayings, and stories I share with my friends on a weekly basis. Knowing how much I love Minnesota and the city slicker life, it came as a surprise to me just how much I’ve come to appreciate life in the countryside, here in Hillsdale.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO