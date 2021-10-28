Create a map for data collection in Field Maps

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Hummingbirds, quetzals, and macaws are some of the most stunning birds in South America. When considering how threatened a species is, researchers often start with a map of the species’ geographical distribution, or range, which provides information on where they occur and, therefore, the threats they face. But ‘where’ is not the only thing that is important. Size matters too. Species with smaller range sizes tend to also have smaller populations, scarce remaining habitat, and hence, are usually more threatened with extinction.

WILDLIFE ・ 7 DAYS AGO