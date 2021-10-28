CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Create a map for data collection in Field Maps

esri.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have seen demonstrations or tried out data collection in the ArcGIS Field Maps mobile app, or perhaps you’ve collected data using maps in ArcGIS Collector. How are these maps and their associated forms created? Let’s make a Parks map and find out. Along the way, you’ll learn how to...

www.esri.com

Comments / 0

Related
esri.com

ArcGIS CityEngine 2021.1 Release Highlights

Well, we did it! We’ve sent another CityEngine baby out into the big wide world and we might be slightly biased, but we think our baby is pretty great!. Once again the team has come together to create a really fantastic release full of awesome features! …and on a personal note, this is my first release as the CityEngine Product Manager, so I am especially proud of this one.
VIDEO GAMES
esri.com

Creating Apps for Web and Mobile Webinar

Discover how you can become an app creator using ArcGIS Instant Apps and ArcGIS AppStudio. By simply putting layers on a map, GIS professionals can generate apps and even seamlessly deploy them on the web and mobile devices. Learn how to:. Configure a web app using ArcGIS Instant Apps. Build...
CELL PHONES
National Audubon Society

New Data-driven Species Mapping Makes More Accurate Range Maps

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Hummingbirds, quetzals, and macaws are some of the most stunning birds in South America. When considering how threatened a species is, researchers often start with a map of the species’ geographical distribution, or range, which provides information on where they occur and, therefore, the threats they face. But ‘where’ is not the only thing that is important. Size matters too. Species with smaller range sizes tend to also have smaller populations, scarce remaining habitat, and hence, are usually more threatened with extinction.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Collection#Open Data#Mobile#Arcgis Collector#Arcgis Enterprise#Build#Places
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft: How to Make a Map

As exploration is a crucial element of Minecraft gameplay, maps are essential when traversing the massive game world. While players can randomly discover treasure maps in shipwrecks or purchase explorer maps from Cartographers, maps in Minecraft can also be crafted by hand. A standard map displays 128×128 blocks, each block represented by one pixel. However, maps can be enlarged to illustrate 2048×2048 blocks of the surrounding area. To do this, players must have access to a Cartography Table, a utility block found in Villages, or made using a Crafting Table. Read on to learn the recipe for making a map in Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
esri.com

Restoring Birdtopia: GIS in conservation

Scott Sambell is the founder of Ethos Environmental and our latest guest on the Field Notes podcast. Scott lives and works in New Zealand where he and his trusty dog, Milly, work to eradicate invasive species from island ecosystems. This effort involves a wide range of GIS technology, including drone imagery, heat sensing, offline data collection, location tracking, and much more. Listen to the latest episode of Field Notes to learn how Scott and his team use GIS to conserve the rich biodiversity of New Zealand.
TECHNOLOGY
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
groverbeach.org

It’s Time to Draw Maps! City of Grover Beach Releases Mapping Tools with Official 2020 Census Data

The State of California released its official data from the U.S. Census late September, including its adjustments for the State prison population. The City of Grover Beach, like other California cities moving to district elections, is using the 2020 Census data to establish voting districts. Districting determines how neighborhoods and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Mapping the Human Relationship System

The Influence Matrix maps the human relationship system. Two dimensions, relational value and autonomy-dependency, come from attachment theory. Two dimensions, dominance and affiliation, come from the Interpersonal Circumplex. Humans likely blend these systems more than other primates to navigate our complex relational worlds. In the Unified Theory of Knowledge (UTOK),...
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Wejo Integrates With Microsoft Mapping Services To Provide Real-Time Transportation Data

Wejo’s Proprietary Data to Create Real-Time Mapping Solutions. Wejo, a global leader in connected vehicle data, announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft through which Wejo’s real-time mapping and traffic data will be integrated with Microsoft mapping services to deliver enhanced accuracy, safety, and efficiency to its location services. The expansion of the strategic relationship follows the company’s previous announcement that Wejo will build its suite of data and intelligence solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.
SOFTWARE
University of Arkansas

Online Mapping Tool to Accelerate Access to Critical Data on Agriculture Commodity Supply Chains

The Sustainability Consortium (TSC) reported today that they will be transforming their existing manually-operated commodity mapping tool into a web-based, self-guided resource that will rapidly increase the number of companies that can access commodity data points. This new online tool will enable companies to self-map risk assessment and action recommendations of all food and fiber-based commodity supply chains, covering the global production of over 200 commodities. This work is made possible through funding by the Walmart Foundation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
commerce.gov

Keeping Your Data Safe: The Differential Privacy Temporal Map Challenge

Data is critical in modern society — it aids in decision-making for everything from fighting wildfires to solving homelessness and even promoting fitness. However, managing private data has become a serious security risk for individuals, companies, and governments. In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Department of Commerce (DOC) highlights how the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) uses prize challenges to improve technologies that keep data private. These prize challenge technologies successfully enable public safety agencies to share data without compromising the privacy of individuals.
TECHNOLOGY
esri.com

Looking to the future: Using GIS to model and predict population

Planning is about the future and having reliable estimates of the future population is critical for assessing demand for housing, energy, food, and infrastructure. While there are many different methods for predicting the future population, most methods follow a similar pattern. You gather historical population data, fit a mathematical model to that data, extend or extrapolate the model into the future to predict population, and finally, evaluate how well the model did. This can be an uphill task, particularly if you need to predict the population for many different areas. Often, finding reliable historical population data in an easy-to-use format can be the most challenging part. In this blog, we’ll share a source of historical county population data and introduce a set of exciting, easy-to-use forecasting tools available in ArcGIS Pro.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy