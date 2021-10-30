Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected Into Sunday Morning In Towns Hit Hard By Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it?

After what had been an unseasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, things took quite a sharp turn for the final week of the month. This weekend’s storm won’t rival the major nor’easter from earlier in the week, but it’s not ideal as thousands continue to be without power. Luckily, crews have been working around the clock and power outages in MA have dropped dramatically from Wednesday. Nonetheless, rain can always delay the restoration process, and we sure had a good amount of it today.

After morning showers and midday drizzle, heavy rain and downpours returned this evening. More rain is likely overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. There may even be a rumble of thunder.

Rain totals will be a widespread 1-2+ inches. However, totals may be slightly higher in parts of New Hampshire and Maine. There is the threat of flash flooding as leaves continue to fall and clog drains. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued until 11 a.m. for that threat as heavy rain moves through the overnight hours. Be aware if you are traveling north and never drive through a flooded roadway.

A gusty southeast wind will also be problematic for parts of the coastline Saturday night. Of course, these are the areas that were already hardest hit by the mid-week nor’easter.

Peak gusts in the evening are expected to max out in the 30-40mph range. Typically, not a big deal, but with a lot of debris still hanging around and the potential for power to not be fully restored yet, it will complicate the clean-up.

Fortunately, the weather turns much nicer and milder for Halloween. A southwest wind and partly cloudy skies contribute to highs returning to the middle 60s! Though there’s a slight chance for an isolated shower during the day, It’s looking like trick-or-treaters will be able to snag candy without covering their awesome costumes with jackets!