Sharon D Clarke Triumphs – Editorials24

By James Carter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe copper-green Confederate Soldier statue that holds the stage before the cast of Broadway’s wondrous revival of Caroline, Or Change assembles looks as if it could rouse itself with the slightest provocation, perhaps through a spark of the same theatrical magic that will soon give life to a washing machine, a...

In this production directed by Michael Longhurst, audiences are introduced to Fly Davis’ eye-catching set design even before the show begins. A statue of a soldier holding a confederate flag stands prominently center stage surrounded by tall stalks of wheat and green grass. An inscription at the soldier’s feet does not offer a name, but simply reads, “The Southern Defenders 1861-1865.”
