Any work of art about the socioeconomic divide, particularly with regard to inequities rooted in race, class and power, is bound to land differently now than it did in, say, 2004. That seems entirely apposite for a musical with the word “change” in its title and the tremors of personal, political and historical upheaval thematically embedded in its story. But it’s not just shifts in the prism of American life in the 17 years since Caroline, or Change transferred from the Public Theater to Broadway that breathe urgency into this shattering revival. Everything about Michael Longhurst’s production feels more emotionally...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO