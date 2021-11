Boeing’s Starliner capsule won’t be carrying astronauts to the International Space Station any time soon. The ill-fated spacecraft is still under investigation by NASA after a value issue necessitated the scrubbing of an uncrewed test flight in August this year. That test flight was then postponed until 2022, but NASA and Boeing officials say they are working on identifying the underlying cause of the issue.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO