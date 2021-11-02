Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FreeCast, Inc (NASDAQ: CAST) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are an entertainment-based content discovery, aggregation and management company that provides SmartGuide® digital interactive technology for consumers to organize today’s numerous sources of online media similar to a traditional on-screen television, or TV, guide. Initially, we licensed our technology to Telebrands Corp., or Telebrands, who distributed subscriptions to consumers through retailers under the brand known as Rabbit TV from 2012 through 2016. In July 2016, we began offering our product directly to consumers under our own brand, SelectTV. At that time, subscriptions to SelectTV were strictly available for purchase and redemption online. In October 2019, we began selling subscriptions to SelectTV as a direct-to-consumer retail product in the form of a packaged “cord cutting kit” through TV Infomercials, utilizing a toll free phone number and ecommerce ordering system, with delivery of the product to consumers via the United States (U.S.) Postal Service."
