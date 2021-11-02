Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 5.11 ABR Corp (NASDAQ: VXI) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "5.11 is a category-defining, global lifestyle brand and innovator of purpose-built technical apparel, footwear and gear for a passionate and loyal group of consumers. We are a brand of choice for those who demand uncompromising functionality, durability, style and comfort of their gear. Our brand authenticity stems from decades of collaboration with elite first responders and military professionals around the world, innovating to solve their greatest needs in the most mission-critical settings, where failure is not an option. Today, we continue to design and innovate for these professionals with the added purpose of delivering that unique functional expertise to everyday consumers. We believe our large and growing community of everyday consumers associate with our brand heritage and authenticity and value our high-quality product design and functionality. These consumers purchase our apparel, footwear and gear for a wide range of activities from working out to outdoor pursuits to casual, everyday use. We call this customer base our “Everyday Consumers” and the professionals we serve our “Prosumers.” We have and will continue to be dedicated to designing apparel, footwear and gear that is highly functional, exceptionally comfortable and that will stand up to anything life throws at you."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO