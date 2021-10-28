Deal of the Week: The Alpine

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 20 percent. Gone are the days of ski boots that crush your feet and make walking a pain. Now manufacturers offer high-performance models in a range of lasts so that even wide-footed rippers can enjoy both comfort and power. And an increasing number of resort boots offer walk modes that let you loosen the cuff for short tours in the backcountry (and easy striding through parking lots). The bottom line: boots are dramatically more wearable for skiers of every stripe, from freeriders to carving purists. Here are the best of this winter.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO