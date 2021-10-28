Two real estate managing broker licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61201 during 2021

Kontoor Brands said high demand outweighed higher costs, driving up revenues and income in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, raised its fiscal 2021 outlook on Thursday in reporting third quarter financial results, while acknowledging the impacts from the pandemic and macroeconomic factors remain uncertain. Revenue is now expected to increase at a high-teens percentage over 2020 to $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion, as compared to a mid-teens percentage in the prior guidance. Adjusted gross margin is now forecast to rise at the high end of the prior guidance range...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO