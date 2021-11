Every year we start to see more and more people get into the Halloween spirit, and I've noticed a lot more yards being decorated for Halloween the past few years. One family in Livonia apparently takes this very seriously, as for the past few years they've put on a display that is unlike ANYTHING I've ever seen one house do. Natalie and Tim Reeves of Livonia have had a lot of attention brought their way from their love for Halloween, and every year they decorate their house they have a new theme. This year it's the Ghostbusters. Tim Reeves recently spoke to WXYZ about the concept and giving the community something to look forward too:

LIVONIA, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO