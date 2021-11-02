CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Plummets on a Revenue Miss, Disappointing EPS Guidance Prompts Analyst to Downgrade to Hold

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Shares of the company...

MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
