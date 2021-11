The cryptocurrency market is surging to new highs. At nearly $2.9 trillion, its total cap has risen by 3.5% in the past 24 hours. Most major cryptocurrencies and many smaller altcoins are partaking in this rally, with the top ten showing growth of anything from 2% to 12% in the past day. But while the market is distributing gains quite evenly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 next cryptocurrency to explode. This covers coins which have a better-than-average chance of surging past the market average.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO