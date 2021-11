This Goat Yoga Halloween Party in Indiana sent me down the happiest internet rabbit hole of my life. What were you doing last Sunday? Watching the Detroit Lions lose their 7th game in a row? I don't know for sure what you were doing on Sunday, the 24th. However, if you weren't in Chandler, Indiana, I'm pretty sure you were not living your best life. That's because on that day, Blue Heron Farm, just outside of Evansville, held a special edition of their regular goat yoga event. People were encouraged to wear costumes just like their four-legged yoga partners. The result is an explosion of cuteness as seen in the pics and video below. (Side note: I strongly encourage you to watch both videos at the bottom of this article.)

