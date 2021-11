Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes choose their biggest eye openers of Week 7. As for Broussard, it's Mac Jones. With the rookie quarterback leading New England to a win over the New York Jets, Broussard says it might be tough, but he could see the Patriots possibly making it to the playoffs. Hear why Nick thinks Broussard is giving Mac too much credit, and whether Wildes is on the Mac Jones bandwagon with Broussard.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO