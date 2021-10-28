Metallica Teaches You to Be a Band in New MasterClass

Here’s something you may not know. Dave Barry and Amy Tan are in a band. Yep. The beloved humorist and newspaper columnist who kept us chuckling over the years and the incredibly talented novelist famous for bringing to the page and the big screen stories of women in the Chinese American community joined together to offer their musical stylings. This is actually old news; almost 30 year old news. The band, made up of authors, is called the Rock Bottom Remainders, and also includes Matt Groening of The Simpsons, and, as Barry describes him, “one person horror industry Stephen King.”

SONOMA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO