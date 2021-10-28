CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica Teaches You to Be a Band in New MasterClass

By Todd Fooks
 6 days ago
Metallica are the latest celebrity entity to teach a MasterClass. For those unaware, the MasterClass is a pretty cool idea where famous people teach you via online video the skills that made them famous. Like, Samuel L. Jackson will teach you acting, Steph Curry will teach you to shoot from downtown,...

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

