Metallica Teaches You to Be a Band in New MasterClass

The online streaming platform MasterClass has added Yo-Yo Ma to its roster of instructors, with the legendary musician teaching an online class on “music and connection.”
Ma’s class includes 12 video lessons totaling almost two hours of instruction. Among the topics discussed: developing creativity, learning to balance “structure and emotion,” and effective collaboration strategies, both in music and business.
In addition to recorded lectures, Ma also shares intimate musical performances in his class, including both solos and collaborations with other cellists. And while Ma teaches practical exercises, for both aspiring and seasoned musicians, the cellist also speaks about the power...
