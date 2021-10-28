CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles

Cover picture for the articleFletcher Cox was frustrated with the way things went for the Philadelphia Eagles' defense in last week's 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the star defensive tackle made his feelings known after the game. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got on a roll early and never got off....

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... There’s a theoretical ideal NFL run-pass ratio range which depends on a team’s personnel and the game situations they face. It may well hover below 30.0% for a team with Brady or Mahomes at quarterback, established playmakers across the skill positions, and Bruce Arians or Andy Reid supervising the game plans. The Eagles have novice coaches, a quarterback with 10 career starts, and speedy but inexperienced wide receivers. Even after the Zach Ertz trade, the strength of their offense is Sanders, the offensive line, and tight end. They need to be “balanced”—we’re talking about running the ball at least one-third of the time in neutral situations here, not caveman stuff—if they hope to remain competitive and give Hurts a fair chance to develop. There’s a valid argument to be made that the Eagles’ underlying problem isn’t a low run-pass ratio, but the fact that Nick Sirianni and his coaches may have no idea what they are doing. That leads us directly into our next segment. [...] And then there are the Eagles, who have attempted the fewest passes over the middle of any team in the NFL. You know, the team that had Ertz until last Friday and still has Dallas Goedert at tight end? The team that only runs 23.8% of the time? The team with Miles Sand … forget it. And take a look at that ANY/A, which is higher than any team on the over-the-middle passing leaderboard. (The Seahawks lead the NFL in ANY/A for this category, though not for long). So the Eagles appear to excel at rushing and at throwing over the middle. They also appear built to do both those things well, even with Ertz gone. Yet they do both of those things far less than any other team in the NFL. That’s a quality control issue. It’s a coaching experience issue. It’s a freakin’ common sense issue. Sirianni better figure out the obvious in a hurry, because his career, Hurts’ career, and the future of the franchise depends on it.
