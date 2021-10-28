Reflections

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

• Front page editorial: The best news that has come to the American people since the days of the Armistice, and the election of President Harding, came this morning when announcement was made that there would be no strike, due to the (railroad) union chiefs withdrawing their walkout authorization. … We...

www.ctnewsonline.com

ctnewsonline.com

ACHS to dismiss early for Lathers funeral

All classes at the Arkansas City High School will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to allow students, faculty and staff members to attend funeral services for Rhett Lathers. All other schools within the district will operate on a regular, full-day schedule. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. at...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Haunschild, Preston named fair royalty

Bailey Haunschild of Winfield and Andrew Preston of Udall were chosen queen and king of the 2021 Cowley County Fair by fair board members. 4-H members 14 and older were eligible to apply for the position. The queen and king are required to attend meetings and parades and take part...
UDALL, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Community mourns student amid festival

Football team holds special event for Rhett Lathers. A fund in honor of Rhett Lathers has been established through the Arkansas City High School football team to help with air conditioning in the locker room, as the players suited up one last time Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in tribute to their deceased teammate.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Ileana Varela, life-long Ark City girl, crowned Queen Alalah LXXXIX

The dream is now a reality for Cowley College sophomore Ileana Varela as the pre-nursing major was crowned Queen Alalah LXXXIX Friday night inside the Robert Brown Theatre. The first runner-up was Arkansas City native Morgan Nellis. The other three candidates were Madilynn Sanderholm, Dani Smith, and Breanna Zapata. Queen Alalah LXXXVIII, Maggie Musson, was on hand to pass her crown onto Varela. The coronation also had performances by participants in A.I.M. Dance Studio, Prairie Voice Choir, Ark City Dance, and MSKO Teen Candidate Brynlea Watkins. Kristen Boxman and David Boxman served as the Master of Ceremonies and introduced the former queens and the visiting queens from surrounding towns in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. They were also present for the crowning of Little Mister and Miss Arkalalah which went to Mac Cushenberry and Bailey Hendrix. Robben Ledeker was introduced as Grand Marshall. Varela is the daughter of Leticia and Jesus Varela and the granddaughter of Rafael and Melquiades Medina of Arkansas City. Siblings include, Tony 26, Ailyn 22, and Rafael 12. "I never thought I would be here and have the opportunity to represent Ark City," Varela said. "It was very nerve wracking in the beginning, but my speech (video) showed exactly who I am. Being named Queen Alalah means so much to me." At Cowley, she is a student ambassador that has become a social butterfly. While away from Cowley, she works at the Presbyterian Manor in Arkansas City. After Cowley, she plans to attend either Pittsburg State University or Wichita State University.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Crockett, Statton wed

Tracy Dawn Crockett, of Wichita, formerly of Udall, and Jonathan Michael Statton, of Wichita, were united in marriage on Sept. 10, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wichita. Father Matt Siegman officiated. Tracy is the daughter of Larry and Teri Crockett, of Udall. She is a graduate of Udall...
WICHITA, KS
ctnewsonline.com

County museum holding history feud

Cowley County’s second history feud won’t be as crazy as television’s Family Feud, but it will be fun and a challenge of everyone’s knowledge of the county’s history. This year’s version of the Cowley County History Feud will be at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the museum, 1011 Mansfield, Winfield....
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Holy Name to host Gratitude Gala

Calling all Chiefs fans. Up for auction at this year’s Holy Name Catholic School Gratitude Gala is this amazing framed shadow box of our Super Bowl LIV Champions. It is a collector’s item and is number 18 out of 115 produced. The photo features Patrick Mahomes and is a must-have in any Chiefs’ fan’s home.
WINFIELD, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Love impairment is a disability, too

For many years Winfield worked on ways to meet the requirements of the American Disability Act (ADA). As a member of the advisory board I learned how hard it was to totally understand just what disabilities we were to consider. After more than 10 years it has come to my...
WINFIELD, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Medallion winner finds prize at bridge

Every year when the Arkalalah Medallion Hunt clues are released, Kathlene Oliver and her husband read them and will search if they think they might be close. “This year I just had that feeling I knew where it was,” Oliver said. The couple barnstormed the clues and led them to...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Malpractice trial begins in death of Winfield man

A Winfield doctor is on trial for alleged negligence in prescribing medication to a man who later died after an accidental overdose, according to court filings. Gregory Morris, 29, of Winfield, died on March 15, 2016, of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by an unintentional drug overdose, according to court records. A lawsuit, filed Sept. 7, 2017 by Morris’ widow, Jennifer, claims that Morris’ primary care physician, Dr. Sapna Shah-Haque, displayed negligence by prescribing multiple narcotics to address his health conditions and failing to properly manage his use of the medications. Morris is seeking a settlement of around $1.5 million in lost wages caused by her husband’s death.
WINFIELD, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Law Enforcement

• Domestic battery, 400 block of Millington Street. Joshua Smith, of Winfield, was arrested. • Criminal damage to property, 3800 block of East Ninth Avenue. Peggy Jones, of Winfield, was the victim. • Criminal damage to property, 1500 block of Wheat Road. Stephanie Shattuck and William Brooks, both of Winfield,...
WINFIELD, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Polls open until 7 p.m today

Cowley County Clerk and elections officer Karen Madison said she expects a turnout of 17 percent in today’s elections for local city and school board races. Early voting was “slow but really good,” she said. In Winfield at the clerk’s office 772 ballots were cast. Another 159 people voted early at the water treatment plant in Arkansas City, she said.
WINFIELD, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Spielman, Warren win Ark City commission seats

A newcomer to the local political scene garnered the most votes for Arkansas City Commission in Tuesday’s election. One incumbent went down and another was in jeopardy with dozens of provision and mail-in ballots left to be counted. Newcomer Dianna Spielman, owner of the La Hacienda Greenhouse, received 494 votes...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Organizers reflect

Arkalalah 2021 is now part of history. The first two days saw less than perfect weather, but Arkalalah Executive Secretary Tasha Bucher said people seemed eager to take part in the festivities. “It was absolutely wonderful to see so many people out, friends and family gathering together, considering what the...
FESTIVAL

