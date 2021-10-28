Reflections

The dream is now a reality for Cowley College sophomore Ileana Varela as the pre-nursing major was crowned Queen Alalah LXXXIX Friday night inside the Robert Brown Theatre. The first runner-up was Arkansas City native Morgan Nellis. The other three candidates were Madilynn Sanderholm, Dani Smith, and Breanna Zapata. Queen Alalah LXXXVIII, Maggie Musson, was on hand to pass her crown onto Varela. The coronation also had performances by participants in A.I.M. Dance Studio, Prairie Voice Choir, Ark City Dance, and MSKO Teen Candidate Brynlea Watkins. Kristen Boxman and David Boxman served as the Master of Ceremonies and introduced the former queens and the visiting queens from surrounding towns in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. They were also present for the crowning of Little Mister and Miss Arkalalah which went to Mac Cushenberry and Bailey Hendrix. Robben Ledeker was introduced as Grand Marshall. Varela is the daughter of Leticia and Jesus Varela and the granddaughter of Rafael and Melquiades Medina of Arkansas City. Siblings include, Tony 26, Ailyn 22, and Rafael 12. "I never thought I would be here and have the opportunity to represent Ark City," Varela said. "It was very nerve wracking in the beginning, but my speech (video) showed exactly who I am. Being named Queen Alalah means so much to me." At Cowley, she is a student ambassador that has become a social butterfly. While away from Cowley, she works at the Presbyterian Manor in Arkansas City. After Cowley, she plans to attend either Pittsburg State University or Wichita State University.

ARKANSAS CITY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO