Hip Hop

Hip hop legend Doug E. Fresh reveals that Prince was going to produce his live album

By Ken Simmons
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary rapper Doug E. Fresh recorded and toured with Prince, and he reveals that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer agreed to produce live album for him before passing away in 2016. "When I was touring with him, he loved go-go," the "Human Beat Box" tells HipHopDX. "So...

Producer Clint ‘Payback’ Sands Rallies Hip Hop Legends for Check Your Risk Campaign for 2021 Diabetes Awareness

NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Coolio, Kid Frost and the Dogg Pound’s Kurupt are just a few of the hip hop pioneer veterans who responded when bass player/ music producer Clint “Payback” Sands reached out to his friends, inviting them to sound the alarm and participate in the “Check Your Risk” (CYR) awareness campaign for National Diabetes Awareness and Prevention Month in November. The campaign, an initiative of Marci Kenon, founder of the New York-based Preventive Lifestyle Assistance Network (PLAN), alongside Alicia Hollins, founder of The Eight, a Riverside, CA based community service organization, was originally launched in November 2020, in an effort to break the chains that type 2 diabetes has on members of underserved communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
107 JAMZ

Actor Da’Vinchi Discusses Working With 50 Cent on New Series BMF, His Love for Hip-Hop and More

Actor Da’Vinchi has been a fan of hip-hop his whole life. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. 50 Cent’s pool of talented young actors got that much bigger with the casting of Da’Vinchi in Fif’s new series BMF. The 26-year-old actor stars in the show that’s based on the true story of the Flenory brothers, two notorious drug dealers from Detroit who dominated the crack and money laundering game with their crew Black Mafia Family before being taken down by the feds. Da’Vinchi plays the younger brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory but so far, is most known for his roles in Grown-ish, Lethal Weapon and Jessica Jones. That should soon change.
MUSIC
Kid Cudi drops trailer for his documentary, 'A Man Named Scott'

Kid Cudi reflects on the joy of his career, and the depression he suffered for five years, in the trailer for his upcoming documentary, A Man Named Scott, which dropped Tuesday. Born Scott Mescudi, the 37-year-old rapper reveals that the goal of his music is to "help people in some...
CELEBRITIES
State
Washington State
Maxwell to receive the Soul Train Legend award

Maxwell is officially a "Legend." The three-time Grammy winner will receive the Legend award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. "It's an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that's been growing with me throughout my career," Maxwell said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence."
MUSIC
Person
Doug E. Fresh
Person
Chuck Brown
Person
Prince
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Biz Markie
Person
Larry Graham
Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
Whoopi Goldberg Schools Guest Co-Host Michele Tafoya: 'White People Need to Step Up!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Michele Tafoya should probably stick to sportscasting. On Tuesday morning, the NFL sideline reporter sat down for her first of two days as The View guest co-host, and she quickly sent the show spiraling with comments about COVID-19, "culture wars," and teaching children about racism. Tafoya's bizarre asides were repeatedly shut down by Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested the guest co-host was being willfully obtuse about major topics of the day, particularly systemic racism. "You know — you live in the United States," said the longtime moderator, her voice dripping with disdain. "You know that color of the skin has been mattering to people for years."
NFL

