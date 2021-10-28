IHSAA Athlete Tip of the Week – 10-25-21

Alexis is a senior on our girls Lady Wildcat Basketball Team. Alexis is a senior who has been playing basketball since her first year of Junior Wildcats. Alexis has grown into a really good basketball player over the years and I’m excited to see how her senior season is going to turn out. Yuhasz is going to be one of our key players this season. She is one of our starting five on the team followed with Gabi, Skylar, Emmi, and Hailey. Alexis plays in a post position and others. She is good at handling the ball inside the paint to get a easy layup. I would say she is about one of the best post players in our conference.

