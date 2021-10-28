CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

IHSAA Athlete Tip of the Week – 10-25-21

By Admin
hanovercentralathletics.com
 6 days ago

“Promoting Education Based Athletics in Indiana”. Cross country is a very demanding fall sport. There is very little coverage in the newspapers and to be honest, not enough people attend the meets. There are no...

hanovercentralathletics.com

hanovercentralathletics.com

Ryan York and Bryce Noble Head to State

The student body and the Hanover Central band all congregated in the hallway for a send off to both junior Ryan York and senior Bryce Noble as they head off to the IHSAA state meet this Saturday, October 30th. The race will begin at 10:45 CST at the La Verne Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, IN. This is Bryce’s second trip to the meet.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
riverhawkathletics.com

Notes from the Nest: Week of 10/25/21

Happy Sunday! I hope all of you have stayed warm and dry as we’ve seen Fall rain storms make their way into our area the past few days. This week closes out the 2021 Fall Sports season for most of our teams, while a handful still have hopes of competing in the postseason. This will also be our busiest week of the Fall season, as we celebrate senior nights, and it is Homecoming Week at The Dalles High School! Let’s take a look at what happened last week, and what is coming this week!
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Telegram

Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: Oct. 25-30

The playoffs began in football, cross country teams ran their regional races and the state meets are now set and volleyball finished up its regular season. The season is winding down and athletes across the county are stepping up their game. You can now vote for the Daily Telegram Athlete...
ADRIAN, MI
hanovercentralathletics.com

Senior Spotlight: Alexis Yuhasz

Alexis is a senior on our girls Lady Wildcat Basketball Team. Alexis is a senior who has been playing basketball since her first year of Junior Wildcats. Alexis has grown into a really good basketball player over the years and I’m excited to see how her senior season is going to turn out. Yuhasz is going to be one of our key players this season. She is one of our starting five on the team followed with Gabi, Skylar, Emmi, and Hailey. Alexis plays in a post position and others. She is good at handling the ball inside the paint to get a easy layup. I would say she is about one of the best post players in our conference.
HIGH SCHOOL
everettpost.com

Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 10/25/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastKing's KnightsPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 10/25/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, October 25, 2021. We hear from King’s High School head football coach Jim Shapiro; the Knights play the Everett Seagulls this Friday at Everett Memorial Stadium; and from Oak Harbor High School head football coach Marcus Hughes; the Wildcats play a loser out/winner to district playoff game on Saturday night against Snohomish at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Finally, we meet the senior captains of the Shorewood Thunderbirds girls soccer team: Eile Goett, Jadyn Smith, Kaitlyn Manalili, Morgan Manalili and head coach Dan Faires.
OAK HARBOR, WA
Southwest Times Record

Arkansas high school football statewide rankings entering Week 10

The following are the overall top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A, as voted by a panel of the Arkansas sports media from around the state for games played through Oct. 22. The ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points, and previous ranking:
ARKANSAS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Scoreboard roundup — 10/25/21

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:. Boston 140, Charlotte 129 (OT) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hanovercentralathletics.com

Insight With State Qualifier Ryan York

Last Saturday, Junior Ryan York and Senior Bryce Noble, qualified for state in cross country. These two have worked hard all season and it is paying off. York has had a stellar season with winning Regionals, Conference, and the New Prairie Invite. His aunt is one of the coaches for the cross country team here at Hanover, and his dad is one of the track coaches; I guess you can say running is in his blood. Not only does York excel at running, but he also excels in the classroom. He is taking honors courses and maintains a 4.1 I had the opportunity to interview York and here’s what he had to say:
SPORTS
hanovercentralathletics.com

York and Noble Represent HC Well

Ryan York and Bryce Noble both participated in the IHSAA State Cross Country meet on Saturday, Oct. 30th. Ryan York ran the race in 16:36.3 and finished in 60th place. Bryce ran in a time of 17:14.2 and finished in 121st place. There were a total of 208 runners. We are so proud of these boys!!
SPORTS
hanovercentralathletics.com

Boys 7th Grade Basketball beats Lowell Middle School 7th A/B 24 – 21 & 32-0.

The Hanover Central Boys 7th grade A team fought a hard battle against a feisty Lowell defense. The boys missed many chances to build up a lead, but in the end they pulled through with a big game from Anthony Layman who finished the game with 12 points. Greg Sheppard added 6 and Bennett Duffy hit a huge 3 to bring the home crowd on their feet. Noah Hernandez played an amazing game attacking the lane and being a good floor general.
HIGH SCHOOL
hanovercentralathletics.com

Girls Soccer Recap: 2021 Season

The girls soccer team here at Hanover Central had a season to remember. During the regular season, the lady Wildcats went 13-2 overall, and 4-0 in conference. The girls proved their dominance, stuffing the stat sheets night and night out. Racking up 252 shots on goal, 364 steals, 121 goals, 63 assists, and averaging 6.7 goats per match!
SOCCER

