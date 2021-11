The new 2021 MacBook Pro models launched earlier this year and they have started making their way to users. Moreover, we are now getting to know about the internals of the machine extensively, something that Apple did not share on stage. According to the latest, the new 2021 MacBook Pro models feature battery pull tabs for easier do-it-yourself battery replacements. It is great to see that Apple is making it easier for users to replace the battery.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO