It’s ironic just how similar this year’s NLCS is to last year’s. Just like in 2020, through the first four games, the Braves lead this 3-1. In fact, the series featured a big Game 4 win for Atlanta 4 in both 2020 and 2021 as they defeated LA 10-2 last year and 9-2 on Wednesday night. The run-differential through four? Close for the Braves. Through the series’ first four games last year, Atlanta’s offense had outscored LA’s 26-25. This time around, the Braves currently lead 22-14.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO