Health Services

Report: EMS operations across the state struggle with costs, personnel

By Erik Gunn
wisconsinexaminer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin’s emergency medical services agencies are battling a shrinking pool of potential employees and volunteers as they face growing fiscal strains, a report released Wednesday finds. The Wisconsin Policy Forum, which issued the report, suggests that local EMS departments may need to consolidate in order to address the challenges...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Legislature#State Senate#Medicaid#Ems#Assembly#The Policy Forum#La Cross County
