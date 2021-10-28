CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 28/10/2021

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

WPP (WPP) was a well traded share, with approximately £2,494.4m (0.208%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 39% of the companies in the FTSE 100 Index were up, and 61% were down; giving a negative view of the day so far....

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Muted trade as markets await Fed taper decision

(Alliance News) -Â Caution was in the air ahead of the US Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with a formal QE taper announcement all but guaranteed. London's blue-chip FTSE 100 was underperforming at midday, dragged down by share price losses for Darktrace, Next and Coca-Cola HBC. The...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

0 1/8% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 2031

Nominal Change: 0 1/8% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 2031Changes to FTSE Indexes. Following the announcement by the UK Debt Management Office, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Change. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE Actuaries UK Index-Linked All Stocks Index. 0 1/8% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 2031 (BNNGP55,...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for F&C Investment Trust (FCIT)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, F&C Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase: 3 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,112.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpp#Glaxosmithkline#Ftse#Royal Mail#Fresnillo#Gsk#Coca Cola Hbc#Lloyds#Lloy#Aveva Group#Avv#Polymetal International#Evraz Lrb#Brokerage Services#Kingfisher#Kgf#Rmg#Vodafone#Bdev
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Zephyr Energy (ZPHR)

(the "Company" or "Zephyr") Exercise of warrants and change to total voting rights. Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR), the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations, announces that it has received notice of exercise for warrants (issued in November 2019) to subscribe for 9,431,819 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of 2 pence per new Ordinary Share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks fall further amid mining weakness

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had fallen further into the red by midday on Tuesday, with miners under the cosh as investors mulled results from the likes of BP and Standard Chartered. The FTSE 100 was down 0.6% at 7,245.76. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said "the UK...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: BP, mining plays keep FTSE below the line

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, with miners under the cosh as investors mulled results from the likes of BP and Standard Chartered. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.19% at 7,274.81, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.31% at 23,140.00. Sterling was also...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 37,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 2nd November 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Howden Joinery (HWDN)

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 9. Information in relation to the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks tick lower ahead of Fed announcement

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Wednesday as investors sifted through a raft of earnings news and eyed the latest policy announcement from the US Federal Reserve. At 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,266.59. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com,...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Close Bros Regulatory News (CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc ("Close Brothers" or the "Group") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25p each on the London Stock Exchange. The purchased shares will be held in treasury. Date of purchases:. 2 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:. 32,557. Highest...
MARKETS
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Stock Market in India

India has the seventh-largest economy in the world, but it was not until the 1990s that it became possible for foreigners to invest in India. Since then, India became a rapidly growing emerging market. The “I” in BRICS stands for … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Stock Market in India appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Miners pace the decline; StanChart, BP in focus

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday, with miners pacing the decline as investors mulled results from the likes of BP and Standard Chartered. At 0835 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.4% at 7,260.83. Victoria Scholar, head of Investment at Interactive Investor, said: "European markets...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Ethereum trades at record high and aims for $5.000; Bitcoin remains positive

(Sharecast News) - The cryptocurrency market is extending its recent rally during the early stages of November. Meanwhile, Ethereum remains in focus over the rest of the altcoins and Bitcoin, which is noteworthy. The second 'crypto' by market capitalization continues in the range of historical highs around $4,500 on Wednesday, after touching $4,600 on Tuesday. Analysts are targeting $5,000 now, a price level that the consensus expects it to reach before the end of the year, while for Bitcoin the focus remains on $70,000.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy