Athphy Deep Tissue Shiatsu Foot Massager $114.99

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
Amazon has the NPLKBG 2500mAh 20-Speed Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun (Multiple Colors) for a low $27.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "50P7IUMP" (Exp 10/22). This is originally $84.99, so you save 67% off list price. Interchangeable heads in 6 shapes to target specific muscle groups. Adopts...
Amazon has the Gnmzdyz Memory Foam Travel Pillow w/ Eye Masks, Earplugs & Bag for a low $8.49 after Coupon Code: "50ACOKWG" (Exp 10/29). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $16.99, so you save 50% off list price. Facial support, cheek support, back neck support, shoulder support.
Why suffer through the pain waiting until the end of the day when you can just pull this out of your bag, and work out the problem spots? You deserve some relief.
Amazon has the Caresvas Shiatsu Neck Back Massagers for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "8AM27PJO" (Exp 11/10). This is originally $39.98, so you save 50% off list price. 3 modes & 2 ways automatic rotation. Built-in infrared hot compress massage function. Made of high-grade cotton and linen...
Amazon has the DSF Electric Kids Foldable Scooter for a low $115.97 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "XL8XDA4R" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $159.97, so you save 27% off list price. 2 speed modes; 130W Brushless motor. 3 level adjustable height; For ages 6-12 Up to 10...
Amazon has the Cuomaop 304 Stainless Steel Deep Fryer Pot w/ Temperature Control for a low $26.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "YI3YVNG8" (Exp 11/7). This is originally $53.99, so you save 50% off list price. Made of 304 stainless steel and is durable and has good heat insulation performance.
Amazon has the Engindot 3-in-1 Digital EMF Meter for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "YSJZIRDW" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $40, so you save 50% off list price. 3-in-1 Digital EMF Meter. Tests for Electromagnetic Field, Electric Radiation, and Temperature. Sound-light alarm; One-key to...
Amazon has the Kytoia Water-resistant 4000mAh Rechargeable Heated Gloves for a low $54.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "ECVPAFVL" (Exp 11/5). This is originally $109.99, so you save 50% off list price. 4 hours in high-temperature mode, 6 hours in medium-temperature mode, and 8 hours in low-temperature...
Amazon has the Jadream 17.3'' x 13'' Roll up Dish Drying Rack for a low $9.99 after Coupon Code: "92E59QMZ" (Exp 11/11). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $19.99, so you save 50% off list price. 18pcs tough SUS304 stainless steel pipes withstand. weight up to 33...
Amazon has the Barjee Electric Warm Heated Vest for a low $34.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "LPBAVI7F" (Exp 11/8). This is originally $69.99, so you save 50% off list price. Rapid heating technology & 3-gear temperature adjustment. Three heating settings can change the warm degree by...
Prime Exclusive. Amazon has the VanSmaGo Outdoor LED Christams Snow Projector for a low $17.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "40TXEXGA" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $29.99, so you save 40% off list price. Made of 6 high brightness LED lights. IP65 waterproof design. the operating temperature range of -4°F~122°F.
Amazon has the Flexi Hose Plus 75ft Expandable Garden Hose for a low $52.19 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "10AYQS5U" (Exp Soon). This is originally $57.99, so you save 10% off list price. Hose automatically expands up to 3 times. Solid 3/4" brass connectors. Up to 12 bar water pressures.
Walmart has the Ninja BL710 1000W 72 Oz Professional Blender for a low $69.00 Free Shipping. This is originally $84, so you save 17% off list price. Ninja Total Crushing Blades gives you true ice-to-snow crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. The full 72 oz. XL pitcher is perfect for...
Amazon has the Addtam 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector w/ 3x USB Ports for a low $14.99 after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "30196JZS" (Exp 10/31). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $24.99, so you save 40% off list price. 15 devices charging at the same time.
Amazon has the Pruveeo A40 4K Dash Cam w/ Built-in WiFi GPS for a low $44.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "F6E8G3V5" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $109.99, so you save $65 off list price. Ultra-low licensor NT96670 + SONY IMX335. Specially designed two parking modes: motion detection & time...
Amazon has the NewQ Magnetic Wireless iPhone 12 & 13 Charger for a low $9.59 after Coupon Code: "QTYKJ9C3" (Exp 11/10). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $15.98, so you save 39% off list price. Amazon also has the NewQ Magnetic Wireless Power Bank + 20W PD...
Amazon has the Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Fitness Bike with 21.5in HD Rotating Screen, 32 Levels of Resistance, Competition Seat for a low $899.98 Free Shipping. Save $700 off the list price. This is currently on sale for $1500 at Echelon Direct, so you're getting this for 40% less. Please...
Amazon has the Estwing 36" Gooseneck Wrecking Bar PRO for a low $15.97. Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $24, so you save 33% off list price. High Leverage Design; Slotted nail puller. 36" long pry bar; Forged in one piece. Use angled...
