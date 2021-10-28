Star Trek: Prodigy

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Stands out for diverse representations. This faith-based comedy has a good heart with its lively, sometimes funny look at a man from an interesting culture that's not often seen in movies. Unfortunately, Tango Shalom falls short in a number of ways that keep it from being the genuine heartwarmer it seems to want to be. The uneven script makes a lot of conversations seem stilted and unnatural. It's also too long, spending too much time on each part of the story: Moshe looking for a job, seeking spiritual guidance, rehearsing for the big dance contest, and even the contest itself. The viewer may easily and quickly feel restless and impatient. The dance footage, from learning how to tango to the final contest, doesn't add any drama, emotion, or sense that the dancers are improving even though they seem to be working hard. A couple of the subplots, like Moshe's brother's financial crisis, feel tacked on.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO