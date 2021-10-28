CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Prodigy

By Diondra K. Brown
 6 days ago

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Stands out for positive messages and positive role models. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about how the...

Polygon

Star Trek: Prodigy takes a different opening tack than any previous Trek series

When the title of a new TV series begins with “Star Trek,” it’s natural to be intimidated. The Trek franchise has a well-earned reputation for having a dense canon, which has been built up over the course of 55 years and more than 800 canonical installments. It’s possible to start any individual series and eventually get your bearings, but many of them aren’t terribly welcoming unless you’ve absorbed the prerequisite mythology, either directly or through cultural osmosis. Star Trek: Prodigy, the new animated series that premiered Oct. 28 on Paramount Plus, fully breaks from this trend, presenting Star Trek in an entirely new way, and becoming the most accessible jumping-on point for the franchise since J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film reboot.
trekmovie.com

The All Access Podcast Tunes In Interviews With ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Creators And Cast

With Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 done, Tony and Laurie round up interviews with creator Mike McMahan about what to expect in season 3. They ponder the possibilities of which Soong Brent Spiner will be playing on Picard season 2, what surprises Anson Mount and the Strange New Worlds team have in store, and clues about what’s happening in season 4 from the Discovery trailer. Then they play excerpts from the Star Trek: Prodigy interviews at New York Comic Con, hearing from the Hageman brothers, and cast members Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, and Rylee Alazraqui. They wrap up with a look at an AI addressing moral quandaries from Star Trek and a relaxing (?) loop of ambient Borg sounds.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy's Creators Hint at Chakotay's Role and Explain What It Means to Make All-Ages Star Trek

The first Star Trek series aimed at kids, Star Trek: Prodigy, debuted on Paramount+ this week, though that label may not tell the whole story of what Prodigy is about. After all, for 55 years, Star Trek has been a franchise that families have enjoyed together. Parents who watched The Original Series passed their appreciation on to children who grew up with The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Now those Star Trek lovers get to watch a new generation come aboard with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and now, Prodigy. But Prodigy is meant to be a welcoming starting point for any Star Trek neophyte, regardless of age, as creators Kevin and Dan Hageman told ComicBook.com after the show's NYCC premiere earlier this month.
Brett Gray
Kate Mulgrew
Ella Purnell
Prodigy
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Ella Purnell Discusses Why She Wanted to Join the Star Trek Universe

In the first episode of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy, we meet a bevy of new characters, including young aliens Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Dal (Brett Gray) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui). And particularly for Purnell, who has taken on some darker projects like Netflix’s Army of the Dead and Showtime’s upcoming Yellowjackets, Prodigy was a refreshing change of pace.
Collider

Brett Gray and Ella Purnell on ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ Action Figures, and Creating a Series for a New Generation of Fans

With Star Trek: Prodigy launching on Paramount+ with a one-hour episode on October 28th, I recently spoke to Brett Gray and Ella Purnell about being part of the the new animated series. Aimed at a much younger audience, Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a group of children and teenagers who try to escape the hard life of a mining colony after discovering the U.S.S Protostar. The Federation ship might be their ticket to a better life, but the ragtag team will first have to learn to act as a real crew as they’re guided by a hologram of Captain Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew).
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Roundtable Interview: Kevin and Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon

Rounding out our series of Star Trek: Prodigy roundtable interviews are Kevin and Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon. Our showrunners have a great track record for making genre work accessible to young audiences. The experience the Hagemans and Hibon have in animation makes them solid choices to captain the ship. Learn a little more about these guys. Then we’ll get to the interview.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Netflix Thriller Hypnotic, Star Trek: Prodigy

Congratulations, it's hump day! Slide down the gradual descent into the weekend with some television to make Thursday and Friday go quicker. Tonight we have the somewhat silly but oh-so scandalous Hypnotic, a Netflix original thriller about a hypnotherapist who does some bad things to a patient. Or feel the warmth of Selena Gomez's kitchen (or is that a grease fire?) in Season 3 of Selena + Chef, a charming cooking show featuring one person who doesn't know how to cook getting lessons from people who cook for a living. You can also escape it all with the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series to be aimed at a younger audience (but don't worry, adults can enjoy it too).
thehayride.com

REVIEW: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Appeals To ‘Clone Wars’ Fans, Not Graybeard Trekkies

When it comes to the Star Trek universe’s newest offering, “Prodigy,” CNN surprisingly had the most prescient review so far:. Paramount has already sought to grow the “Star Trek” brand via animation with the comedy subtitled “Lower Decks,” but takes another stab that feels conspicuously like a “Star Wars Rebels” wannabe with “Star Trek: Prodigy.” Paramount+ obviously has ample shelf space, but this Nickelodeon series (where it will play later) doesn’t exactly blaze memorable trails.
Kenosha News.com

Worth Watching: ‘Shadows’ in Mourning, A ‘Ghosts’ Halloween, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ A New ‘Love Life,’ ‘Long Call’ on BritBox

An eventful season finale of the brilliant vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows shakes up the supernatural homestead with the specter of loss. CBS’ bright new comedy Ghosts sends up Halloween. The Star Trek franchise spins off an animated series for younger audiences with Prodigy, a collaboration with Nickelodeon’s animation studio. The HBO Max romantic dramedy Love Life returns with a new protagonist seeking connection. BritBox offers an engrossing four-part mystery, The Long Call, based on an Ann Cleeves novel.
nerdspan.com

Review – Star Trek Prodigy: Lost and Found s01e01-02

The third animated Star Trek series has now premiered and revealed a different take on things than any that have come before it. Undoubtedly, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is intended for a younger audience, but like most things, that doesn’t mean it needs to be dumbed down or dull. *Warning! Spoilers Ahead!*
